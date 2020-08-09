Grossmont Union High School District Gets Ready to Go Back to School This Week

Students in the Grossmont Union High School District are headed back to school this week. The Superintendent outlined the new learning plan, which will consist of Distance Learning at the start due to public health orders.

That’s why a banner welcoming kids back flashing across the website for Mount Miguel High School seems fitting the Sunday before classes kick-off.

Getting ready for school has been a challenge, says Digital Arts teacher John Duran, but says teachers have worked together.

“Everyone on campus has been supportive sharing ideas,” he says.

Still, it’s going to be a challenge, says teacher Duran.

“Just coming up with a whole new curriculum trying to new ideas of trying to teach digital arts," he said.

Distance Learning has five levels.

When school starts, all students will be in Level 1, learning from home. If conditions improve surrounding the pandemic, schools in the district can move to Level 2, which means 25% of students can return to class. The final level is Level 5 and all students could be back in the classroom.

In the meantime, Duran is getting creative because they don’t have enough cameras for all of the students in his class to take home.

“We are giving them a lot of options to see what they gravitate towards, so they can keep that attention during distance learning," he said.

They can choose between photography, videography, podcasting, or other digital mediums for their projects.

And students will be studying current events like the pandemic, and the Black Lives Matter Movement to inspire their work.

"This upcoming school year we are teaching them about protest art, and the history of protest art," Duran said.

This year will also be constructed differently using a quarter system instead of a semester system. Many changes to adapt to the changing world because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s forcing us to adapt, it is forcing us to change our ways and I think we’re seeing some great results out of many kids,” says the teacher who is ready to inspire and be inspired by his digital arts students.

NBC 7 is tracking how all 42 school districts in San Diego County plan to tackle the 2020-2021 school year. For now, in-person instruction is not possible, as San Diego County remains on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list.