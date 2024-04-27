Roscoe's House of Chicken ‘N Waffles moves forward with construction of Barrio Logan location

San Diegans will no longer need to drive to Los Angeles to get their Roscoe's fix because they are finally moving forward with opening their Barrio Logan location.

"The delays are behind us and we are moving full steam ahead to complete the new restaurant in San Diego, shooting for a late-summer, early-fall opening," Sam White, financial and business advisor for Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles told NBC 7.

The restaurant has been in the works since 2016 and when NBC 7 spoke with Roscoe's in 2022, they were anticipating a fall 2022 opening.

NBC 7 asked what had caused the delays, White said, "The most recent delays related to certain acts of sabotage during our construction. We are unsure if they were competition-related, race-related, and/or vendor/builder-related, or something else. Nonetheless, that is behind us now as thousands upon thousands in the San Diego community have continued to rally behind Roscoe's and push us to the finish line."

In 2022, on their Instagram page, Roscoe's released a rendering of what the restaurant will look like once it opens.

The restaurant will be located at 1678 National Ave., a few blocks away from Petco Park and Chicano Park.

This will be the first time the chain restaurant is expanding south of Anaheim.

Barrio Logan was chosen as a location by owner Herb Hudson, who toured various areas in San Diego including North Park.

"He's [Herb] like, 'This is going to be the place for it.' And it's right outside of downtown. So we felt it would be a great location," Diane Vara, then Creative Director for Roscoe's House of Chicken ‘N Waffles told NBC 7 in 2022.

The new restaurant is over 4500 square feet with parking, a feat that is hard to come by in this area. The conceptual renderings show a two-story white building with a big neon "Roscoes" sign outside and patio seating.

Draftsmen & Artists The conceptual exterior rendering of Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles San Diego location.

Roscoe’s menu is known for its fried chicken and waffle dishes and churns out a variety of homestyle, Southern sides, including cornbread, grits and collard greens.

The restaurant chain was first founded in 1975 in Long Beach, California, by Harlem native Herb Hudson. It currently operates eight locations, with its newest location in West LA.