Sweetwater Union Students Go Back to School With Online Learning

Summer break has come to an end in the South Bay as students from the Sweetwater Union High School District returned to online learning Monday morning.

It’s the first day of school for these students but their learning curriculum will look different than that of past years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lessons will continue via distance learning, meaning students won't be returning to in-person instruction on campus -- at least for now.

"It’s also going to look different now than it did back in the spring, because now we’re going to be actually having grades and students are going to have to complete work," said Acting Superintendent, Moises Aguirre.

Students will have three 90-minute virtual lessons a day that will include interactions with teachers. The school district said that’s how the curriculum will be until at least mid-October.

District leaders will reassess the conditions around that time and then decide whether they should continue with online learning or transition back to the classroom. All of that depends on pandemic-related safety guidance from state and county health officials.

The school said students in need will be supported with distributions of laptops, iPads, and other devices they may need for their studies. Mobile hotspots may also be available to them. Parents who need help in getting those resources should contact the available hotline at (619) 934-5099.

"We’ve done that because unlike other years, you can’t just walk into the front office and ask for help, so we’ve set up a parent support hotline," Aguirre said.

Until further notice, athletic facilities and equipment will be restricted.