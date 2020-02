Chula Vista police asked Friday for the public's help to find a teenager who has been missing for four days.

Isis Desser, 15, was last seen on Monday near the Home Depot on Eastlake Parkway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The teen was described to be 5 feet 4 inches tall and weigh about 165 pounds.

The circumstances surrounding Desser's disappearance were not disclosed but authorities urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact their department at (619) 692-5151