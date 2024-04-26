‘The Simpsons' kills off original character after 35 seasons

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

A stool will remain empty at Moe's Tavern from now on.

After all, "The Simpsons" character Larry the Barfly, voiced by Harry Shearer, was killed off after 35 seasons on the longest-running animated series.

In the April 21 episode, "Cremains of the Day," Homer Simpson and friends Lenny Leonard (also voiced by Shearer), Carl Carlson and Moe Szyslak feel bad about knowing so little about Larry, who died in the bar. To absolve themselves of their guilt, the four venture to Serenity Falls to spread his ashes.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The 765th episode of the series was the first to give insight into the barfly — who was first seen in the 1989 pilot — such as his full name (that would be Lawrence Dalrymple) and his love for fishing.

While Larry will no longer be part of Shearer's repertoire, he will continue to voice several other characters, including Ned Flanders, Mr. Burns, Reverend Lovejoy and Principal Skinner — for now.

Secrets About The Simpsons

Fans of the show mourned the character's death after, with one on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "RIP Larry the Barfly—we hardly knew ye." Another shared, "May your journey end in a bar with bottomless kegs and an eternal happy hour."

Others pointed out that Larry wasn't really a memorable character. While one user wrote, "I love seeing Simpsons fans pretending to care about Larry the barfly," another admitted, "I have never seen Larry the Barfly in my life till today."

Still, "The Simpsons" producer Tim Long gave the plot his okily dokily. "Good call…to explore how Homer and his friends foresee the afterlife," he wrote on X, later adding, "Poignant and deeply weird!"