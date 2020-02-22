1 of 2 Teens Reported Missing From South Bay Reunited With Family

Local authorities confirmed one of the two South Bay teenagers who went missing from the South Bay area on Monday was found in Chula Vista on Saturday.

Isis Desser, 15, was last seen on Monday near the Home Depot on Eastlake Parkway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. The teen's mother, Giselle Romo, said Desser jumped out of her car and took off.

Desser's friend, 15-year-old Alexis Sanchez of Bonita, went missing on the same day, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed. There was no information about Sanchez on Saturday.

Chula Vista Police said Desser was found walking along a roadway in eastern Chula Vista on Saturday around 2 p.m. -- A resident recognized her and notified police.

Police verified it was Desser, finding her unharmed and without indications of foul play, police said. She has since been reunited with her family,

Earlier, Desser had not been heard from except for one image posted on the social media app Snapchat, according to her mother.

Romo said her daughter is smart and popular but recently has become secretive, started vaping and hanging out with new people. She said her daughter bailed out of the vehicle Monday because she was upset that Romo took Desser's phone.

"She got upset and she got out of the car and took off running, right here on Eastlake parkway and that's the last I know, and that's the last time I saw her," the mother said.

Desser's mother suspected her daughter may be a victim of human trafficking because some of Desser's friends said an older man was contacting the teen with messages that he was coming to California.

CVPD did report the disappearance to the county's Human Trafficking Task Force for investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact their department at (619) 692-5151.