Storm expected to bring days of rain, flooding to San Diego County

At least two storms have hit the San Diego County region in 2024 already — and another one, this time including an atmospheric river — is on its way to SoCal starting Sunday night.

The storm is expected to bring at least three straight days of rain in the forecast for San Diego County, and authorities are warning of potentially dangerous flooding.

The first rain should arrive Sunday evening, with widespread heavy rain and mountain snow occurring Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Although last week's storms proved milder than expected, officials advised the public against letting their guard down in light of the predicted arrival of another significant storm. That means preparing for flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

What to expect from the coming San Diego storm

Sunday morning started warm and cloudless for much of San Diego County — but don't let that fool you.

The moisture associated with atmospheric rivers will be begin moving south toward Central and parts of Southern California on Sunday, moving into Orange and San Bernardino Counties and arriving in ours' and Riverside counties by Sunday evening.

The rain is expected to hit Sunday night from 9 p.m. to midnight for San Diego's coasts, valleys and mountains, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

The wet weather is expected to stay in the San Diego region from Sunday night to Tuesday.

There's a slight chance of thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon into early Monday, when chance of thunder decreases for the rest of Monday, but comes back around for Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, rainfall will likely surpass a half inch per hour in some areas, the NWS says.

By late Tuesday, breathe a sigh of relief as the storm moves east, taking the atmospheric river with it.

While rainfall rates outside of the thunderstorm won't be anything to write home about (sticking around 0.15 to 0.30 inches per hour), the rain will be continuous, causing likely flooding across much of the area.

Some more impacts from this storm could include excessive rainfall, flooding, gusty winds, snow for the mountains and big surf for the coastal areas, NBC 7 meteorologist Francella Perez said.

Expected rainfall todays from Sunday to Tuesday evening

San Diego County Coasts/Valleys/Mountains: 2 to 4 inches

San Diego County Deserts: 0.5 to 0.75 inches

Quick timing update for everyone:



Key points:

🌨️ Focus of heavy rain on Orange County, Inland Empire, and San Bernardino County Mtns Today-Mon



🌨️ Moderate to heavy rain not reaching San Diego County until Mon evening



❄️ Snow levels not falling until Mon evening#CAwx pic.twitter.com/woKMozC2p3 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 4, 2024

Weather advisories

A wide-ranging flood watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through to Wednesday morning for San Diego County's coasts, deserts, mountains and valleys.

Coastal dwellers, a wind advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday for San Diego County's coasts.

A high surf advisory is in effect from noon Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday for the coasts.

California and federal officials give update on February storm prep

State and Federal officials held a live update on their February storm preparations and response on Saturday ahead of the storm.

"A strong atmospheric river event will impact the state of California starting this evening [Saturday evening] and continuing through at least Tuesday. We're expecting significant impacts due to heavy rainfall, heavy mountain snowfall and strong, gusty winds. These winds and precipitation will be widespread across the state tonight and Sunday," said Eric Schoening with the National Weather Service.

"The most significant rainfall totals for this event are expected across the central and southern coastline, including the Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas. With this heavy rainfall, significant high-impact flooding is likely, including the potential for flooding on major roadways, or flooding on creeks, streams and rivers, mud and rockslides and debris flows," Schoening said.

"This damaging flooding will be a threat to lives and property," Schoening said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that he has mobilized more than 8,300 personnel ahead of the next of winter storms which are anticipated to bring crucial conditions to most of California this weekend and next week.

Cal OES (by way of the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System) has deployed more than 550 local government firefighters and support staff, in addition to 19 swift water rescue teams, including one local government urban search and rescue team throughout 19 counties.

Watch Saturday's full update below:

Mayor Todd Gloria advises the public

"With a forecast of additional rain coming next week, starting Monday ... Mayor (Todd) Gloria has asked the public to remain vigilant and prepared," a city statement said. "Local forecasts ... indicate that a slow- moving storm will bring two to three inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday."

This week's storm, and the next in line, come close behind a spate of historically heavy downpours that left roadways, commercial districts and residential neighborhoods underwater across the region. The wettest day during that storm, Jan. 22, delivered the highest 24-hour rainfall amounts in San Diego since 1850, according to the National Weather Service.

The inundation, which washed away many a parked car and heavily damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes, prompted the city and county of San Diego, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom, to declared states of emergency.

Since then, authorities have been taking steps, including monitoring tens of thousands of storm drains, to prevent more storm-driven destruction, Gloria said during a recent news briefing. He urged those who live or work in flood-prone areas to remain proactively vigilant as well.

"Now is not the time to remove your sandbags," the mayor said. "We can't predict Mother Nature. She's unpredictable.'

(4/5) Areas of flooding are expected, especially on Monday when the heaviest rainfall is expected. Make sure you take steps now to prepare, especially if you live in a flood prone location. Remember to never drive through flooded road ways.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/KNJZPA7YhT — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 3, 2024

The city and the San Diego Housing Commission have opened a new 50- room shelter at a former hotel site in the Midway district to provide a refuge from those impact the recent storms.

"Providing shelter and support for our neighbors whose lives were upended by the storm is a top priority," City Council President Sean Elo- Rivera said. "These creative options were possible through collaboration between the city, county, the Housing Commission and state of California. The road ahead of us is long, but this quick and meaningful action shows that we can create creative housing solutions when we all work together."

What should you do to prepare for the storm?

Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home;

Place sandbags where necessary

Keep the lid securely closed on the trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street

Turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding

Residents can report events, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

Where can you get sandbags?

Click here for a list of locations in San Diego. The county has a list of sandbag locations for people living in both unincorporated regions and incorporated areas.

On Thursday, city of San Diego workers and park rangers were spotted handing out sandbags at Encanto Neighborhood Park. Officials estimate that they had distributed at least 1,000 so far, with residents driving up and loading up their cars.

Dana Williams Loading up on sandbags in Encanto on Thursday

Several cities and organizations are offering free sandbags to residents.

For a full list of locations, click here.

As the region braces for a second storm, this one could particularly be dangerous for homeless communities across the country, especially those living along the San Diego riverbed. NBC 7's Amber Frias reports.

Support for homeless river residents ahead of the storm

Many of the homeless people living along the San Diego River are still grappling with the aftermath of last week’s floods.

“A few of my friends almost drowned because of the way it came in so quickly,” one said.

The flooding happened in a matter of minutes, rising quickly to waist-deep levels.

“You can see where the water got to,” the San Diego River Foundation's Sarah Hutmacher said Wednesday, pointing to a tent. “There's a distinction water line that's halfway up that tent. [And] there's still standing water in that tent.”

Many of the homeless escaping the flood last week left behind ID and documents needed to get into shelters, along with their medications. Hutmacher worked this week with homeless outreach workers from PATH to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Teams are making their way up and down the river alerting as many residents as possible about the approaching storm.

While those preparations may not be necessary on Monday, forecasters are anticipating another wet week in our immediate future.