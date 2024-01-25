LIST: Where to get free sandbags in San Diego County

As residents across the county of San Diego are recovering from a damaging storm, another bout of rain is headed toward the region next week, and officials want people to be prepared.

Several cities are offering sandbags to those who may be impacted by the next bout of rain. Here's what to know:

City of San Diego

City residents can pick up sandbags from their district locations. Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per household or business, and sand is not provided.

Council District 1

Pacific Beach Recreation Center

1405 Diamond St.

San Diego 92109

Council District 2

North Clairemont Recreation Center

4421 Bannock Ave.

San Diego 92117

Council District 2

Robb Athletic Field

2525 Bacon St.

San Diego 92107

Council District 3

Golden Hill Recreation Center

2600 Golf Course Drive

San Diego 92102

Council District 4

Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center

6401 Skyline Drive

San Diego 92114

Council District 5

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center

11454 Blue Cypress Drive

San Diego 92131

Council District 6

Standley Recreation Center

3585 Governor Drive

San Diego 92122

Council District 7

Allied Gardens Recreation Center

5155 Greenbrier Ave.

San Diego 92120

Council District 8

San Ysidro Community Activity Center

179 Diza Road

San Diego 92173

Council District 9

City Heights Recreation Center

4380 Landis St.

San Diego 92105

Unincorporated San Diego County

The county recommends residents looking for sand call ahead to their nearest station due to limited supply. At locations with sand, the bags must be filled yourself so bring your own shovel, the county said.

Sand & bags (must be filled yourself)

Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station #38: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902, P: 619-479-2346

Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905, P: 619-390-2020

De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917, P: 619-468-3391

Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2005

Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036, P: 760-765-2885

Lakeside: Lakeside’s River Park Conservancy, 12108 Industry Road, Lakeside 92040 P:619443-4770.

*Limit 10 sandbags per household. Call ahead to confirm hours and availability. Palomar Mountain: Palomar Mountain Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060, P: 760-742-3701

Potrero: Potrero Fire Station #31 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544

Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #81, 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065, T: 760-789-9465

Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065, P: 760-789-0107

Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061, P: 760-742-3243

Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082, P: 760-751-7605

Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086, P: 760-782-9113

Bags only

Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635

Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #61 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430

Borrego Springs: Borrego Springs Station #60, 2324 Stirrup Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004, P: 760-767-5436

Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516

Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960

Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508

El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001

Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #11 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001

Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #12 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512

Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820

Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 760-728-8532

Flynn Springs: Flynn Springs Fire Station#21 9711 Flynn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021 P: 619-443-7121

Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535

Jamul: Jamul Fire Station #36 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-669-6580

Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030

Julian: Shelter Valley Fire Station #62, 7260 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036 P: 760-765-0155

Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 33947 Mt. Laguna Drive, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281

Mount Woodson: Mount Woodson Fire Station #86 16310 State Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-1150

Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 P: 619-578-6621

Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *Call ahead to confirm hours and availability.

Ramona: Intermountain Fire Station #85, 25858 A Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-3710

Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #80, 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-8914

San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322

Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560

Provides sandbags only when heavy rain is forecast. There is a 10 sandbags per household limit and those seeking sandbags must show proof of Carlsbad residency.

Sand and bags

Streets Maintenance Division

405 Oak Ave.

M - F, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bags only

Fire Station 3

3465 Trailblazer Way

Fire Station 4

6885 Batiquitos Drive

Fire Station 6

7201 Rancho Santa Fe Road

The city provides free sand and sandbags to Oceanside residents with an ID. They must be filled yourself.

Moody's El Corazon Recycling

3210 Oceanside Boulevard

The city of Encinitas will provide up to 10 sandbags while supplies last. They must be filled yourself.

Public Works Department

160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas

Open 24/day

The city provides empty bags and sand at the following locations. The city recommends following their social media accounts for the latest info.

West side of Midland Road south of Old Poway Park

South side of Garden Road, east of Floral Avenue

Old Coach Road trailhead north of Butterfield Trail

Del Mar

The city of Del Mar offers sandbags during emergency situations at the Public Works Department, 2240 Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Del Mar, CA 92014. Call ahead to verify they will be available.

Vista

Free unfilled sandbags (10 per household) are available to Vista residents with ID. Sand can be purchased at home supply stores, the city said.

Public Works facility

1165 E. Taylor Street

Monday-Thursday, 6:30 am-4:30 pm

Every other Friday, 6:30 am-3:00 pm

The city offers San Marcos residents up to 20 free, fill-your-own sandbags at the Public Works Division parking lot, 201 Mata Way, San Marcos, CA 92069

Escondido

The City of Escondido provides sand and empty bags for filling at the Escondido Sports Center in Kit Carson Park, located at 3315 Bear Valley Parkway. Sand bags and sand will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on rainy days. There is 10 bag limit per person.

Coronado

Sign up for city manager updates here to find out when and where sandbags will be available. During the Jan. 22 storm, sandbags were available at the following locations:

First Street and Alameda

Fourth Street and Alameda

North Beach

Cays Park, across from the Fire Station.

Residents with proof of ID can get 5 free sandbags from 9-5 p.m. at the National City Fire Department at 343 E. 16th Street, National City, CA 91950. Free sand is available north of the Boys and Girls Club on 'D' Avenue next to Kimball Park.

Sign up to receive Nixle alerts from Chula Vista to receive sandbag alerts. Sandbags will be available during significant rain/storm events at Public Works Operations. They are not available year-round. Residents with ID will be limited to 10 bags.

1800 Maxwell Road, Chula Vista

When sandbags are available, they can be picked up at the Public Works Operations Yard. ID is required for up to 10 bags with sand, which must be filled yourself. Available Monday through Thursday 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and alternate Fridays from 6:00 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

Public Works Operations

1060 Vernon Way

El Cajon, CA 92020

Empty sandbags and sand are available for residents of the incorporated area of the City of La Mesa with valid La Mesa ID prior to an anticipated rain event. Residents are limited to 10 bags. Available Monday through Thursday 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and alternate Fridays from 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Public Works Operations Yard

8152 Commercial Street

La Mesa, CA 91942

