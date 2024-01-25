LIST: Where to get free sandbags in San Diego County

As residents across the county of San Diego are recovering from a damaging storm, another bout of rain is headed toward the region next week, and officials want people to be prepared.
Several cities are offering sandbags to those who may be impacted by the next bout of rain. Here's what to know:
City of San Diego
City residents can pick up sandbags from their district locations. Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per household or business, and sand is not provided.
Council District 1
Pacific Beach Recreation Center
1405 Diamond St.
San Diego 92109
Council District 2
North Clairemont Recreation Center
4421 Bannock Ave.
San Diego 92117
Council District 2
Robb Athletic Field
2525 Bacon St.
San Diego 92107
Council District 3
Golden Hill Recreation Center
2600 Golf Course Drive
San Diego 92102
Council District 4
Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center
6401 Skyline Drive
San Diego 92114
Council District 5
Scripps Ranch Recreation Center
11454 Blue Cypress Drive
San Diego 92131
Council District 6
Standley Recreation Center
3585 Governor Drive
San Diego 92122
Council District 7
Allied Gardens Recreation Center
5155 Greenbrier Ave.
San Diego 92120
Council District 8
San Ysidro Community Activity Center
179 Diza Road
San Diego 92173
Council District 9
City Heights Recreation Center
4380 Landis St.
San Diego 92105
Unincorporated San Diego County
The county recommends residents looking for sand call ahead to their nearest station due to limited supply. At locations with sand, the bags must be filled yourself so bring your own shovel, the county said.
Sand & bags (must be filled yourself)
- Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station #38: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902, P: 619-479-2346
- Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905, P: 619-390-2020
- De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422
- Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917, P: 619-468-3391
- Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2005
- Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036, P: 760-765-2885
- Lakeside: Lakeside’s River Park Conservancy, 12108 Industry Road, Lakeside 92040 P:619443-4770.
*Limit 10 sandbags per household. Call ahead to confirm hours and availability.
- Palomar Mountain: Palomar Mountain Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060, P: 760-742-3701
- Potrero: Potrero Fire Station #31 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #81, 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065, T: 760-789-9465
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065, P: 760-789-0107
- Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061, P: 760-742-3243
- Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082, P: 760-751-7605
- Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086, P: 760-782-9113
Bags only
- Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635
- Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #61 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430
- Borrego Springs: Borrego Springs Station #60, 2324 Stirrup Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004, P: 760-767-5436
- Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516
- Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960
- Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508
- El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #11 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #12 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820
- Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 760-728-8532
- Flynn Springs: Flynn Springs Fire Station#21 9711 Flynn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021 P: 619-443-7121
- Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535
- Jamul: Jamul Fire Station #36 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-669-6580
- Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030
- Julian: Shelter Valley Fire Station #62, 7260 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036 P: 760-765-0155
- Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 33947 Mt. Laguna Drive, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281
- Mount Woodson: Mount Woodson Fire Station #86 16310 State Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-1150
- Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 P: 619-578-6621
- Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *Call ahead to confirm hours and availability.
- Ramona: Intermountain Fire Station #85, 25858 A Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-3710
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #80, 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-8914
- San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322
- Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560
Carlsbad:
Provides sandbags only when heavy rain is forecast. There is a 10 sandbags per household limit and those seeking sandbags must show proof of Carlsbad residency.
Sand and bags
Streets Maintenance Division
405 Oak Ave.
M - F, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bags only
Fire Station 3
3465 Trailblazer Way
Fire Station 4
6885 Batiquitos Drive
Fire Station 6
7201 Rancho Santa Fe Road
Oceanside
The city provides free sand and sandbags to Oceanside residents with an ID. They must be filled yourself.
Moody's El Corazon Recycling
3210 Oceanside Boulevard
Encinitas
The city of Encinitas will provide up to 10 sandbags while supplies last. They must be filled yourself.
Public Works Department
160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas
Open 24/day
Poway
The city provides empty bags and sand at the following locations. The city recommends following their social media accounts for the latest info.
- West side of Midland Road south of Old Poway Park
- South side of Garden Road, east of Floral Avenue
- Old Coach Road trailhead north of Butterfield Trail
Del Mar
The city of Del Mar offers sandbags during emergency situations at the Public Works Department, 2240 Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Del Mar, CA 92014. Call ahead to verify they will be available.
Vista
Free unfilled sandbags (10 per household) are available to Vista residents with ID. Sand can be purchased at home supply stores, the city said.
Public Works facility
1165 E. Taylor Street
Monday-Thursday, 6:30 am-4:30 pm
Every other Friday, 6:30 am-3:00 pm
San Marcos
The city offers San Marcos residents up to 20 free, fill-your-own sandbags at the Public Works Division parking lot, 201 Mata Way, San Marcos, CA 92069
Escondido
The City of Escondido provides sand and empty bags for filling at the Escondido Sports Center in Kit Carson Park, located at 3315 Bear Valley Parkway. Sand bags and sand will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on rainy days. There is 10 bag limit per person.
Coronado
Sign up for city manager updates here to find out when and where sandbags will be available. During the Jan. 22 storm, sandbags were available at the following locations:
- First Street and Alameda
- Fourth Street and Alameda
- North Beach
- Cays Park, across from the Fire Station.
National City
Residents with proof of ID can get 5 free sandbags from 9-5 p.m. at the National City Fire Department at 343 E. 16th Street, National City, CA 91950. Free sand is available north of the Boys and Girls Club on 'D' Avenue next to Kimball Park.
Chula Vista
Sign up to receive Nixle alerts from Chula Vista to receive sandbag alerts. Sandbags will be available during significant rain/storm events at Public Works Operations. They are not available year-round. Residents with ID will be limited to 10 bags.
1800 Maxwell Road, Chula Vista
El Cajon
When sandbags are available, they can be picked up at the Public Works Operations Yard. ID is required for up to 10 bags with sand, which must be filled yourself. Available Monday through Thursday 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and alternate Fridays from 6:00 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.
Public Works Operations
1060 Vernon Way
El Cajon, CA 92020
La Mesa
Empty sandbags and sand are available for residents of the incorporated area of the City of La Mesa with valid La Mesa ID prior to an anticipated rain event. Residents are limited to 10 bags. Available Monday through Thursday 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and alternate Fridays from 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Public Works Operations Yard
8152 Commercial Street
La Mesa, CA 91942