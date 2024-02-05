Nearly two weeks after devastating flooding damaged homes and uprooted people's lives throughout San Diego County, another powerful storm is expected to move into the county on Sunday, possibly bringing chances of rain until Wednesday, according to NBC 7's team of meteorologists.

The rain will be heavy at times, and some of the impacts could include excessive rainfall, flooding, gusty winds, snow for the mountains and big surf for the coastal areas, meteorologist Francella Perez said.

Rain estimates for Sunday night through Tuesday show 2-3 inches of rain for the coast and valleys, 2-5 inches for the mountains and up to 1 inch for the desert.

This is what we're expecting for rainfall totals #CAwx pic.twitter.com/obodwof681 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 4, 2024

This all comes after the Jan. 22 storm, when many families said they lost everything due to the flooding, particularly in the communities of Southeastern San Diego, Spring Valley, National City and more.

Below we have listed some of the most common questions San Diegans may have after the storm, and some resources available.

Where can I get sandbags?

Several cities and organizations are offering free sandbags to residents.

Click here for a list of locations in the city San Diego and here for a list of locations in the county.

What should I do to prepare for the next storm?

San Diego County is in the middle of its rainy season. Prepare for the next storm by:

Sweeping and picking up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home

Placing sandbags where necessary

Keep the lid securely closed on the trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street

Proactively turning off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff

Knowing the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding

Residents can report events, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

What do I do first if my home floods?

Do not enter your home until authorities give the all-clear, according to the National Weather Service. When you do, make sure the electrical system is off.

Take photos of the damage. Then, contact your insurance company.

If your home has taken extensive water damage, you should act quickly. Yaron Lief, owner of Orange Restoration, said homeowners should take these steps: Salvage whatever you can and pull all items away from all walls in the home. Expose and strip the beams to at least four feet from the ground.



“Don’t try to dry everything out. It just won’t work,” Lief said. If you don't open it up, mold will grow.

Look for a business licensed with the California Contractors State License Board to repair the damage

What else should I be aware of if my home floods?

According to the San Diego County Department of Public Works, there could be several hazards in your home following a flood. Here are some steps you should take:

Do not use food, water and medicine contaminated by the flood waters

Do not use tap water until the community officials advise that it is safe

Be aware of hazards caused by structural damage to buildings

Turn off all utilities if you have not already done so. Do not use open flames when searching your home after a flood because of possible gas leaks

Electrical outlets and wiring need to be checked by a professional before usage. The No. 2 flood killer after drowning is electrocution

Dispose of contaminated carpeting and drywall

Be careful about drying wooden items in the sun because warping may occur

Do not pump out flood water from basements all at once. Pump out about one-third of the water per day

Document all flood loss for flood insurance, government assistance and tax deduction purposes

Pay attention to local news for information on any financial assistance available from FEMA. If access to the internet is available, use FEMAs website for up-to-date information on disaster assistance (www.fema.gov).

How do I file a claim with my insurance company?

First, figure out what coverage you have because flood insurance is different than your regular home insurance policy.

If you need to file a claim with your flood, homeowner's or auto insurer, here’s what you need to do:

Take pictures and videos of everything. Documenting the damage and problems can help during the claims process

Don’t delay. Contact your insurance company as soon as possible since they are likely to be very busy processing claims. You want to get the process started ASAP

One more note, Consumer Reports says, in most cases, you shouldn’t file a claim for any damage that’s lower than the cost of your deductible. The exception is water damage.

What if I have issues with my insurance company?

The state of California's Department of Insurance may be able to help if you have a dispute with your insurance company. Call 1-800-927-4357 or click here for information.

Where can I report damage?

San Diegans can report flooding by contacting the City's dispatch center at 619-527-7500. The city encourages people to report damage to sidewalks or streets and clogged storm drains.

Report non-emergency problems, including but not limited to blocked storm drains, potholes and broken street lights via the Get it Done app.

Contact your property insurance carrier to report damages to your property and learn how to file a claim with the city for flood damage.

What shelters and help centers are open in San Diego?

◼️ Balboa Park shelter

The storm shelter at the City of San Diego Municipal Gym at Balboa Park will remain open, the city said on Sunday during a news conference. It is located at 2111 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101.

The shelter is full service, providing beds, food, water and showers. The facility is also helping people replace lost medications.

The San Diego Unified School District is offering free transportation to the shelter using its school buses from these locations:

The pick-up times from the three locations are 9:30 a.m., noon, 3.p.m. and 6.p.m.

Pets are allowed at the shelter. The San Diego Humane Society is on site to assist pets and their owners.

◼️ Local assistance center in Mountain View

The city of San Diego opened a local assistance center at the Mountain View Community Recreation Center on Saturday.

The center will be closed on Monday and possibly Tuesday due to the weather, the city announced.

📢 IMPORTANT NOTICE

Due to inclement weather forecasted for Monday, Feb. 5, the local assistance center located at the Mountain View Community Center will be closed. The local assistance center will re-open when weather permits. For updates, visit https://t.co/b8KP4po6RP. pic.twitter.com/ZGGAZXf9Uj — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) February 5, 2024

Once it reopens, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Friday, Feb. 9. The address is 641 South Boundary Street, San Diego, CA 92113.

Government agencies are expected to offer the following to flood victims at the assistance center:

Passport replacement information

Building permit information

Short-term hotel stay information

Information on tax breaks for property damage over $10,000

Hiring a licensed contractor information

Insurance questions answered

The participating NGOs are providing:

Limited pet assistance

Volunteer support

Muck-out services

Ready-to-eat food items

For more information on the center, click here.

What if I need help finding food?

◼️ Feeding San Diego to host drive-through

On Monday, Feeding San Diego is hosting a large-scale, free food distribution at Faith Chapel in Spring Valley for about 750 households to help support flood victims.

WHEN: Monday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Faith Chapel, 9400 Campo Road Spring Valley, CA 91977

What if I have been evicted?

A growing number of San Diegans are facing eviction notices in the wake of historic flooding. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry explains that the situation is shaping up to be a major battle between the residents and the building's ownership.

If you have been evicted or need legal assistance contact the Legal Aid Society Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (877-534-2524) or go to 1764 San Diego Avenue, San Diego, or 110 Euclid Avenue, San Diego.

What if my car was flooded?

The city of San Diego has said they may need to tow vehicles to prepare for the next storm. Impound fees will be waived for up to 30 days.

Residents can request to have their car towed if they live in flood areas by calling the SDPD Tow Administration at 858-495-7830.

NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada breaks down tips for drivers if you must drive during tomorrow's storm.

How should I get rid of household hazardous waste?

The county asks that you separate household hazardous waste from your regular trash. That includes the following:

Paint

Household cleaners

Automotive fluids

Electronics

Batteries

Pool and garden chemicals

If you'd like hazardous waste collected from your home, download the county's Tell Us Now app. From there, the county should contact you. You can also call 211 San Diego.

Are there any grants or financial resources if I've been affected by recent storms?

Some organizations have begun to offer grants for those who have been affected. Here's what to know:

◼️ Tax relief

County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Jordan Marks saidproperty tax relief is available to any property owner whose home was damaged or destroyed by the Jan. 22 storm in an amount greater than $10,000 by the storm.

"My office is ready to help all property owners who suffered damages to their properties from the recent rainstorms and floods," said Marks. "Please, let me encourage disaster survivors to not delay in completing their applications."

The tax relief program provides a reduced property assessment that reflects a lower value for a property after damage occurs. Also, the reduced property tax will remain in effect until the property is rebuilt or repaired, Marks said.

Damage to vehicles, furniture and appliances are not eligible.

Applications to receive the lower property tax rate must be filed within 12 months of the disaster event. File a claim here.

◼️ City of San Diego grant fund

The city is offering up to $5,000 to up to 100 businesses affected by the Jan. 22 flooding. Businesses must have 12 or fewer employees.

According to the city, the Business Emergency Response & Resilience Grant will make financial assistance available with up to $2,500 per business and up to $5,000 for businesses and nonprofits in the federally designated Promise Zone and Low-Moderate Income Census tract areas.

The application will not be available until mid-February but the city was encouraging business owners to track any storm-recovery-related expenses -- everything from supplies, labor for cleanup, repair costs and equipment replacement not covered by insurance, employee wages and insurance deductibles.

"In order to qualify for this grant, business owners will need to demonstrate they were impacted by the storm and have a current Business Tax Certificate on file with the City. Only businesses with 12 or fewer employees are eligible," the city said in a news release.

◼️ Black Chamber of Commerce grant

San Diego County's Black Chamber of Commerce is providing grant funding and technical assistance to businesses in District 4, which incorporates the areas of Skyline, Encanto, Chillas View, Shelltown, Southcrest and more. Anyone in need of aid can apply for grant funding here.

◼️ SDG&E assistance available

A number of SDG&E resources, programs and protections are available to support customers impacted by the Jan. 22 rainstorm:

Billing may be discontinued and/or disconnections due to non-payment may be suspended for severely impacted customers whose homes have been destroyed or are deemed uninhabitable.

Impacted customers will be granted expedited move-in and move-out service requests.

While the customer protections are in effect, SDG&E will not ask CARE, FERA and Medical Baseline customers to recertify or verify income and will not drop them from their respective program.

Flexible payment plans and payment extensions.

Bill discounts, debt forgiveness and one-time emergency payments for qualified customers.

Certain medical conditions may qualify for additional electricity at the lowest rate.

Customers with questions are encouraged to visit SDGE.com/recoveryresources to find more information on these protections and important resources.

Those who cannot stay in their home should suspend utility services and contact SDG&E at 800-411-7343 for more details.