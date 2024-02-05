Storm prompts road closures around San Diego County

As a slow-moving storm system brings days of rain to San Diego this week, San Diego County and California leaders are urging residents to stay off the roads.

Road closures

Law enforcement officials urged drivers to stay off the road. But for those that must travel, be aware of road closures. These were in effect as of Monday afternoon:

San Diego:

7400 Hazard Center Drive

1900 - 2000 Monument Road (due to flooding).

2800 Hollister Street.

3800 Estuary Way.

11100 Roselle Street.

Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road

North County:

All lanes of the on-ramp from El Camino Real to State Route 78 were closed early Monday as crews worked to prevent flooding

SR-78 from San Pasqual Valley Road to the entrance of the Safari Park is closed due to a possible sinkhole. Eastbound drivers are being detoured at Interstate 15 to eastbound Pomerado Road, then to Highland Valley Road and SR-67 Westbound drivers are being detoured from Bandy Canyon Road to Highland Valley Road while semi-trucks are being detoured at Haverford Road

San Pasqual Valley Road at Ysabel Creek Road

The sinkhole that was reported on SR-78 on the San Pasqual Valley Road where the road was closed to investigate further.

Anlleyn Venegas, an expert with AAA said drivers should never go through standing water.

“Driving into flooded areas or freeways could really damage someone’s vehicle, but also it can place them in danger, most of the time is hard to tell how deep the water is on the road so don’t just don’t drive into a large water covered area,” Venegas said.

Simple rule: If you encounter a flooded road, turn around or back up if at all possible. If you've gone too far and your vehicle is no longer operational, call 911 and wait for help to arrive.

Caltrans, with crews on call 24/7, will begin storm patrol on Wednesday and are urging county residents to call 911 if they encounter a flooded road.