North County feeling Day 2 of pineapple express's punch: See how much rain fell so far

The latest in a series of powerful Southern California winter storms brought more rain and the potential for destructive flooding to the already saturated San Diego area.

The storm, which moved over the county on Sunday, delivered widespread heavy showers, though the local downpours —and resulting mudslides and runoff-submerged roadways — were not as serious as those in Orange and Los Angeles counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Due to the predicted severity of the storm, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight counties, including the San Diego region, over the weekend. The other counties included were Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Over a two-day period ending late Monday afternoon, the dark bands of clouds had dropped anywhere from a hundredth of an inch to more than three inches across the coastal, inland-valley and mountain communities of San Diego County, the weather service reported. Among the 48-hour precipitation tallies as of 4:15 p.m. were 3.56 inches in San Onofre. Far to the south, though, only 0.2 inches had been recorded in Chula Vista, and not a drop — not a measurable one, anyway — made it over the mountains to the deserts.

Want to know how much rain fell in your neck of the woods? Check out the full list below: