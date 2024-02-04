How to prepare for the storm coming to San Diego County

County urges residents to plan ahead, sign up for alerts, get storm updates

San Diego County and California leaders are urging residents to prepare for this upcoming storm, advising residents to stay home if they could and avoiding areas that could flood if they must leave home.

This storm comes as many San Diego residents are still recovering from Jan. 22's devastating flooding.

"If you live in a flood-prone area, take necessary precautions, protect your family and property, have a plan and a go kit so you are ready," County Emergency Services Director Jeff Toney said.

Storm safety tips

San Diego County officials advise these tips for staying safe:

Monitor the weather and news to stay informed of the latest developments

Register your cell phone here to receive alerts and updates on storm conditions

Evacuate immediately if told to evacuate or if you feel unsafe. Groups should discuss where to reunite if separated since phone service might not be reliable. If evacuated, disconnect all electrical appliances, turn off electricity at the panel, gas service at the meter and water at the main valve

Get to the highest level of a building if trapped. Get on the roof only if necessary and, once there, signal for help. Do not climb into a closed attic to avoid getting trapped by rising floodwater.

Avoid walking, swimming or driving through flood waters

Make plans for different times of the day to account for when family members are at work, school or other obligations

Contact your healthcare provider if you are sick and need medical attention. Wait for further care instructions and shelter in place, if possible. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911

The county is also urging residents to microchip their pets and have an evacuation plan for those animals and to not leave pets chained up outside during the storm.

What should you do to prepare for the storm?

Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home

Place sandbags where necessary

Keep the lid securely closed on the trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street

Turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding

Residents can report events, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

Where can you get sandbags?

Click here for a list of locations in San Diego. The county has a list of sandbag locations for people living in both unincorporated regions and incorporated areas.

On Thursday, city of San Diego workers and park rangers were spotted handing out sandbags at Encanto Neighborhood Park. Officials estimate that they had distributed at least 1,000 so far, with residents driving up and loading up their cars.

Dana Williams Loading up on sandbags in Encanto on Thursday

Several cities and organizations are offering free sandbags to residents.

For a full list of locations, click here.

Drivers urged to avoid driving through standing water

CHP officers responded to an astounding 1,800-plus calls during last week's storm, 700 more than the week before.

Drivers are being urged to avoid flooded areas and, if they can't, to exercise extreme caution driving through standing water. Also, before you drive, check your route before leaving so you can be aware of any road closures. Then, once you’re on the road, make sure your headlights and windshield wipers are on — and slow down!

“... slow down, be patient and then be observant of the existing road conditions," Caltrans Division chief Shawn Rizutto told NBC 7. "You can't go the speed limit. Whenever you're in a torrential downpour, you have to slow down. So, there's hydroplaning, all of those things. Make sure that your car is in good operating condition. That's another thing. If you have tires that don't have good tread, then you're not going to have good traction."

Anlleyn Venegas, an expert with AAA said drivers should never go through standing water.

“Driving into flooded areas or freeways could really damage someone’s vehicle, but also it can place them in danger, most of the time is hard to tell how deep the water is on the road so don’t just don’t drive into a large water covered area,” Venegas said.

Simple rule: If you encounter a flooded road, turn around or back up if at all possible. If you've gone too far and your vehicle is no longer operational, call 911 and wait for help to arrive.

Caltrans, with crews on call 24/7, will begin storm patrol on Wednesday and are urging county residents to call 911 if they encounter a flooded road.

Support for homeless river residents ahead of the storm

Many of the homeless people living along the San Diego River are still grappling with the aftermath of last week’s floods.

“A few of my friends almost drowned because of the way it came in so quickly,” one said.

The flooding happened in a matter of minutes, rising quickly to waist-deep levels.

“You can see where the water got to,” the San Diego River Foundation's Sarah Hutmacher said Wednesday, pointing to a tent. “There's a distinction water line that's halfway up that tent. [And] there's still standing water in that tent.”

Many of the homeless escaping the flood last week left behind ID and documents needed to get into shelters, along with their medications. Hutmacher worked this week with homeless outreach workers from PATH to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Teams are making their way up and down the river alerting as many residents as possible about the approaching storm.

While those preparations may not be necessary on Monday, forecasters are anticipating another wet week in our immediate future.

City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.