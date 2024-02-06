Tijuana River

Man dies in swollen Tijuana River amid overnight rain

The rescue call came amid heavy rains overnight from a slow-moving storm that was pummeling California

By Christina Bravo

A swollen Tijuana River on Feb. 6, 2024. A man died in the river amid heavy rain.
One man died in a swollen Tijuana River on the U.S. side of the border amid heavy rains overnight Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The man, who has not been identified, was face-down in the knee-deep river for about 30 minutes before rescue crews arrived to Dairy Mart Road and Camino de la Plaza at about 1:30 a.m., according to information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, SDFD Battalion Chief Kyle Kutzke said.

Rescuers shifted their efforts to a recovery mission and had the man pulled out of the riverbed within 10 minutes, Kutzke said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what efforts border patrol agents made to rescue the man before lifeguards arrived. The man's immigration status was also not known.

Video from the scene showed other people at the scene wet and sitting on the ground. The circumstances surrounding those individuals were also not known. No other injuries were reported by lifeguards.

NBC 7 has reached out to CBP for more information but has not yet heard back.

The SDFD said the Medical Examiner's office would determine the cause of death. They would also determine if the death was storm-related.

The incident came amid heavy rains overnight from a slow-moving storm that was pummeling California. The storm finally reached the South Bay late Tuesday.

Winter storm hits San Diego overnight with heavy rain and minor flooding

