Hawaii

Southwest Airlines Expands Flights to Hawaii from San Diego International Airport

Reaching the Hawaiian islands just got easier with added flights from Southwest Airlines

By NBC 7 Staff

Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

Pack your bags. Southwest Airlines is making it even easier for San Diegans to take a Hawaiian vacation.

The airline announced Wednesday they are adding three new Hawaiian airports to their non-stop offerings from the San Diego International Airport (SAN) and are also expanding their non-stop services to Honolulu.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In June, SAN travelers can take off to the Kahului Airport (OGG), the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) and the Lihue Airport (LIH), which opens up service to several Hawaiian cities, like Kahului, Maui, Kona, and Lihue.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 108 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

cvs pharmacy 12 mins ago

Watch Out for Calls Claiming You Owe Money for Prescriptions

Service begins June 6 for the Kahului Airport (OGG) with one nonstop flight offered daily with another nonstop flight starting on June 27.

On June 27, Kona International at Keahole Airport (KOA) will offer flights Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with a nonstop daily flight added on Sept. 7.

Lihue Airport (LIH) will offer flights Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays starting June 27 and add a nonstop daily flight on Sept. 7.

Hawaii to Allow Travelers to Skip Quarantine With Virus Test

Passengers traveling to Hawaii are encouraged to review the state’s Safe Travels Hawaii program which includes a pre-travel testing program, the Mandatory State of Hawaii Travel and Health Form, and temperature screening upon arrival.

All travelers are required to wear face coverings at all Hawaii airports.

Passengers are also encouraged to review Southwest’s COVID-19 travel recommendations and procedures

This article tagged under:

HawaiiSan Diego International AirportSouthwest Airlines
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us