Southwest Airlines Expands Flights to Hawaii from San Diego International Airport

Pack your bags. Southwest Airlines is making it even easier for San Diegans to take a Hawaiian vacation.

The airline announced Wednesday they are adding three new Hawaiian airports to their non-stop offerings from the San Diego International Airport (SAN) and are also expanding their non-stop services to Honolulu.

In June, SAN travelers can take off to the Kahului Airport (OGG), the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) and the Lihue Airport (LIH), which opens up service to several Hawaiian cities, like Kahului, Maui, Kona, and Lihue.

Service begins June 6 for the Kahului Airport (OGG) with one nonstop flight offered daily with another nonstop flight starting on June 27.

On June 27, Kona International at Keahole Airport (KOA) will offer flights Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with a nonstop daily flight added on Sept. 7.

Lihue Airport (LIH) will offer flights Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays starting June 27 and add a nonstop daily flight on Sept. 7.

Passengers traveling to Hawaii are encouraged to review the state’s Safe Travels Hawaii program which includes a pre-travel testing program, the Mandatory State of Hawaii Travel and Health Form, and temperature screening upon arrival.

All travelers are required to wear face coverings at all Hawaii airports.

Passengers are also encouraged to review Southwest’s COVID-19 travel recommendations and procedures.