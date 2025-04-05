San Diego County gas prices rise to highest point since June 2024

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday to its highest amount since June 10, increasing 1 cent to $4.907.

The average price has risen 12 consecutive days, increasing 24.1 cents, including nine-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 18.4 cents more than one week ago and 15.4 cents higher than one month ago but 30.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.528 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Gasoline refinery production dropped to the lowest level in four years across the West Coast, according to Oil Price Information Service and the Energy Information Administration" said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Refineries were reportedly operating at 72 percent of their capacity on the West Coast, indicating maintenance issues and the ongoing outage caused by the Martinez refinery fire Refineries in Torrance, El Segundo and Carson are also currently undergoing short-term maintenance."

The national average price rose for the 11th time in 12 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.268. The national average price has increased 14.2 cents over the past 12 days, including 2.2 cents Thursday. It rose six consecutive days, increasing 3.3 cents, was unchanged Sunday and resumed increasing Monday.

The national average price is 11.1 cents more than one week ago and 16.9 cents higher than one month ago but 29.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.748 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.