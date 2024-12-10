Smoke visible from miles from fire in remote East County

A brush fire that began burning Tuesday morning in an area of rugged, mountainous terrain in the East County community of Dulzura has the potential to be what Cal Fire called a "major fire."

The so-called #Border 79 Fire, which is in Marron Valley, was first reported a little after 10:30 a.m.

According to Cal Fire, the East County blaze has already charred 30 acres and officials have made a major callout for firefighting resources. A firefighting aircraft was spotted on the UC San Diego's Alert California cameras.

A Cal Fire officials said the flames are spreading at a critical to dangerous rate of spread and that they are expecting to fight the fire for an extended period of time.

A large plume of smoke from the blaze is being pushed nearly perfectly sideways by Santa Ana winds during a red-flag warning that is set to expire at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

As of 10:50 a.m., wind gusts of up to 30 mph were being reported in the area, where the relative humidity is just 10%, according to NBC 7's Brooke Martell.

Because the fire is burning in such an isolate area, no structures are currently believed to be threatened.

State Route 94 runs through Dulzura in an area of unincorporated San Diego County north of Barrett Junction a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.