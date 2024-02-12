Grants available for up to 100 small businesses affected by January floods

The city of San Diego Monday applications Monday for emergency relief grants for small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the Jan. 22 flooding and subsequent storms.

The Business Emergency Response & Resilience Grant will make financial assistance available for as many as 100 businesses and nonprofits, with each eligible to receive up to $2,500 or up to $5,000 for those within the city's federally designated Promise Zone and Low-Moderate Income Census tract areas

"We are doing everything we can to ease the burden on residents and small businesses that were in the path of this natural disaster," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "Having our neighborhood businesses up and running is important for the community's recovery from the devastation, and I encourage business owners to start preparing to apply so we can get these grants out to them as quickly as possible."

According to the city, eligible expenses for the grant funds include supplies and labor for storm cleanup efforts; repairs and equipment replacement not covered by insurance; employee wages; and insurance deductibles.

The budget for the program is $370,000 through San Diego's Small Business Enhancement Program.

In order to qualify for funding, business owners will need to "demonstrate they were impacted by the storm" and have a current Business Tax Certificate on file with the city. Only businesses with 12 or fewer employees are eligible.

More than 1,200 San Diegans displaced by the attendant flooding are living in hotel housing provided by a patchwork of local agencies.

A community resource center for residents affected by the floods closes on Monday. There were more than a dozen services offered from the state, city of San Diego, the county and several non-governmental agencies. Flood victims could receive housing assistance, DMV services, CalFresh benefits and 211 is on hand for any additional needs.

Next week, the city will open a virtual assistance center, so people can keep getting the same help they received at the Mountain View center. More storm response updates from the city can be found here.

The Chicano Federation is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday to support those affected. The event will be hosted at Bread & Salt in Logan Heights from 5 to 9 p.m. Find more information here.