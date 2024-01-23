WATCH LIVE: As floodwaters from storm recedes, damaging effects to San Diego County visible

A powerful storm system that submerged San Diego in floodwaters was making its way out of San Diego County on Tuesday, allowing the sun to shine on the damage left behind.

Residents were returning to find their homes drenched in floodwaters, cars were found stacked on top of each other after being swept away by rushing water, and transportation services were stunted by crumbling roadways. Several feet of water inundated the Mountain View, Shelltown and Southcrest neighborhoods, and multiple highways including Interstate 15.

Eddie Ochoa, a resident of San Diego, said it was just sprinkling when he and his sister went out for breakfast Monday morning. When they returned to their family-owned auto body shop, the entire block was flooded and his sister's parked car had been washed away.

“All that happened within an hour,” Ochoa said, guessing that the sewers had backed up. They later found his sister's car about three miles (4.8 kilometers) down the street.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“It’s never been that bad, ever. It’s crazy,” he said.

Over a three-hour period, a whopping 3 inches of rain fell at nearby National City, while 2 inches fell at San Diego International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. During the winter, the region typically averages around 2 inches of rain per month.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria declared a state of emergency and the city set up shelters to house displaced residents, as did the city of Coronado and the county of San Diego.

Some of the worst flooding in the county has occurred in southeast San Diego, including in the communities of Encanto, Mountain View and Lincoln Park. The Red Cross announced it would be opening an overnight shelter at Lincoln High School.

Deputies pulled people to safety after water rushed into homes in the Spring Valley and Casa de Oro neighborhoods, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Zee Sanchez. Other residents escaped by wading through waist-high water carrying their cats and dogs.

“Flooding is pretty widespread out there,” Sanchez said. The department aided in a swift-water rescue near Santee, he said. No injuries were reported.

The city of San Diego said rescue crews pulled hundreds of people from their flooded homes and areas surrounding the Mountain View and Southcrest areas. Several more were rescued from the flooded San Diego River and Tijuana River Valley.

Many of the City's stormwater pump stations reached capacity during the rain event and flooding caused a power outages at the pump station in the Sports Arena/Midway district, the city of San Diego said.

The cause was heavy rainfall combined with an "aging stormwater system with limited capacity," according to the city's Stormwater Department.