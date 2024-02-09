More than 600 San Diego flood victims lean on resource center in Mountain View

Charlene Abass and her four kids are still dealing with flooding aftermath and needed help, so she and her sister went to the Mountain View Community Recreation Center.

“I'm here because it doesn't rain in Southern California,” Abass said. “We got all this rain and flooding everywhere, and we just can't deal with that. There was mold in the house, a damaged vehicle and stuff, so I came to see what resources they had for us.”

There are more than a dozen services offered on the state's behalf, as well as the city of San Diego, the county and several non-governmental agencies. Flood victims can receive housing assistance, DMV services, CalFresh benefits and 211 is on hand for any additional needs.

“I got some shoes because my shoes are kind of busted,” flood victim Adora Rogers said. “For my baby, we got some diapers, some clothes and backpacks.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“It's so expensive here in San Diego,” Abass said “And then now we're trying to recover from this flood, so it's just putting a burden on a lot of us.”

The Mountain View Community Recreation Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jennifer McBride with the city of San Diego said they’ve seen more than 600 people in the last week.

“It's not the greatest situation, but it's a way to help,” McBride said. “It's a way to get people the help they need, and so that's why we're here.”

Next week, the city will open a virtual assistance center, so people can keep getting the same help they received at the Mountain View center. More storm response updates from the city can be found here.