1 dead after police pursuit ends in crash in South Park: San Diego Police

By NBC 7 Staff

The westbound lanes of State Route 94 remained closed Tuesday night after a police pursuit ended with a crash in the South Park area, officials said.

The incident happened at around 7:45 p.m.

San Diego police say they were chasing a gray Toyota suspected in a hit and run. That driver lost control, crashed and suffered major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was hospitalized but later died at around 10 p.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

