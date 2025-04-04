NBC 7 Responds

Your car may be spying on you; here's how to get it to stop

 Automakers could be tracking and selling your driving data.

By Tania Luviano-Hurwitz and Consumer Reports

car console1

If you bought a new car in the last five years, you might be sharing more than just the road. A new Consumer Reports investigation reveals that automakers could be tracking and selling your driving data, often without you even knowing it.

That new car of yours isn't just tracking your mileage—a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals that nearly every major automaker in the U.S. is collecting so-called "driver behavior data"-everything from how hard you brake to how fast you accelerate. 

CR pored through thousands of pages of automakers' privacy policies and questioned 15 major car companies selling vehicles in the U.S.

Consumer Reports investigative reporter Derek Kravitz says that automakers gather this information, often without drivers fully understanding what they've agreed to. Most drivers simply click "agree" on privacy forms when setting up their car's infotainment system, unknowingly giving permission for their data to be collected and shared.

Many automakers say they get your consent before sharing data and only pass it on to trusted partners. However, when Consumer Reports asked them to name these companies, nearly all refused to say who.

CR found that your driving data often ends up with insurance companies and lenders who can use it to determine premiums and loan terms. This creates what experts call a "driver score," similar to a credit score.

There is a way to take control of your data. Most automakers allow consumers to submit requests to limit data sharing or delete their information completely. You can often complete an online form on the automaker's website or change privacy settings through your car's connected mobile app. But there’s often a trade-off - opting out could mean losing access to features like roadside assistance, crash detection, or remote door locking.

Taking just a few minutes to check your privacy options could prevent your driving habits from becoming someone else's profit. Sixteen states now have privacy laws requiring companies to let customers opt out of data collection, with more states expected to follow suit.

