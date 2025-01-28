San Diego park set to grow by 15 acres

San Diego's Mission Trails Regional Park will grow by 15 acres once a sale goes through, thanks to newly acquired land north of state Route 52 and west of Interstate 15, it was announced Tuesday.

The land, which is in escrow but expected to close within 30 days, will be added to the city's Multiple Species Conservation Program with the intent of protecting threatened and endangered species.

"Preserving this land is another step toward safeguarding our region's unique biodiversity," City Planning Director Heidi Vonblum said. "Expanding protected areas in Mission Trails Regional Park reflects our ongoing commitment to preserving sensitive habitats while ensuring San Diegans have access to nature and open spaces that enhance their quality of life."

San Diego purchased the two parcels, part of the East Elliot Community Planning Area, from a private buyer for $431,500, using money from the city's Habitat Acquisition Fund. That fund is solely for purchasing and preserving land for conservation.

"The two parcels will be preserved in their natural state and maintained in perpetuity as open space," according to a statement from the city.

Last July, the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation donated 55 acres to the city for the park and city leaders anticipate more land acquisitions in the near future.

Mission Trails Regional Park was established in 1974 and currently spans more than 8,000 acres, drawing close to 2 million visitors annually.

The park's preservation efforts are tied to the Multiple Species Conservation Program, which covers more than 900 square miles across southwestern San Diego County. Since the city adopted the MSCP plan in 1997, San Diego has identified 52,727 acres of land as "vital for long-term biodiversity conservation," a city statement said.

"With this latest acquisition, the city has conserved approximately 98% of the targeted land, protecting the 85 plant and animal species covered under the MSCP," officials said.