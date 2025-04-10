Dozens of flights delayed at San Diego International Airport as dense fog advisory in effect

Dozens of flights were delayed at the San Diego International Airport on Thursday amid a dense fog advisory in effect for the coast.

SAN's website showed lots of red on the flight status board for arrivals, while FlightAware, an unofficial flight tracking website, showed 41 delays and 10 cancellations at 7 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced they are planning a ground stop at SAN after 8 a.m.

A dense fog advisory will be in place through 9 a.m. for San Diego's coastal communities, NBC 7's meteorologist Brooke Martell said. The marine layer was a little deeper Thursday morning, with dense fog developing over Mira Mesa and Mira Mar.

Clearing is expected throughout late this morning, but some clouds could be stubborn to clear along the immediate coast, Martell said.

The FAA issued a ground stop on Wednesday due to the fog, which lasted about an hour.

The same weather pattern was expected to continue through Friday.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.