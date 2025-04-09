It's election day for voters in the South Bay, where seven people — including four elected officials — are vying to fill the District 1 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, which was vacated by Nora Vargas.

District 1 covers the cities of Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City and some communities within the city of San Diego, such as Barrio Logan, East Village, Golden Hill and more. It also includes the unincorporated areas of Bonita, East Otay Mesa, Lincoln Acres, Sunnyside and La Presa.

The outcome of this race could have an impact on some of the most controversial issues countywide since this seat determines the balance of power on the board.

Election results for San Diego County District 1 supervisor

The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Here are the results of Tuesday's primary so far:

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann: 43.48% with 24,225 votes

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre: 31.71% with 17,666 votes

San Diego City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno: 12.97% with 7,228 votes

Chula Vista Deputy Mayor Carolina Chavez: 7.55% with 4,208 votes

Business owner and former Imperial County Supervisor Louis Fuentes: 1.70% with 949 votes

Energy consultant Elizabeth Efird: 1.60% with 889 votes

Marketing firm associate Lincoln Pickard: 0.98% with 546 votes

Why is there a District 1 special election?

Vargas announced in late December that she would not serve her second term despite winning reelection in November.

"Due to personal safety and security reasons, I will not take the oath of office for a second term," she said in a statement at the time. It was unclear what the "personal safety and security reasons" were, but board meetings have become increasingly rowdy in recent years, and Vargas was away from the board several times for unspecified reasons and had dealt with health issues resulting from nodules on her vocal cords.

The technically non-partisan Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Jan. 14 to hold a special election to fill the seat. The person elected would fill the vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2029.

When will the special election be decided?

The Registrar of Voters will have one month to certify the election. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will move on to the special general election on July 1.