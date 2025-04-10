Woman fatally stabs man trying to attack his girlfriend: SDPD

A man who was fatally stabbed last week at a Grant Hill-area home, allegedly in the midst of a confrontation during which he tried to attack his girlfriend, was identified by police on Wednesday.

Joshua Cruz, 23, was stabbed in the torso early Saturday in the 200 block of 28th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 12:30 that morning, a friend of the dead man's girlfriend was in the home east of Interstate 5 and south of state Route 94 when she called 911 to report that Cruz was trying to force entry with intent of assaulting his girlfriend, who was also inside the residence, SDPD Lt. Jonathan Dungan said.

Patrol officers arrived to find Cruz mortally wounded, according to police, who, while not identifying her, told NBC 7 that the woman who called 911, who is also 23 years old, was the one who stabbed Cruz. She has not been charged, police said on Wednesday.

"Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the fight and stabbing, and the precise actions of everyone involved," Dungan said. "This will include collecting video evidence, interviewing witnesses and a detailed examination and analysis of the physical scene."

Anyone with information about the case is being urged to call SDPD at 619-531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.