Things to do this weekend: Disney on Ice, Race for Autism and South Bay Earth Day

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend Events Guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, April 11

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Through May 11 | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults

This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight,” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Every weekend through April 27 | Included with park admission

The festival features craft beer from everyone’s favorite local breweries, plus live music and animal exhibits.

Cinema Under the Stars: ‘Babygirl’

Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. | 4040 Goldfinch St. Mission Hills | Members: $17; Non-members: $18

Movie lovers can revisit Halina Reijn’s box office hit starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

All weekend long at Petco Park

Baseball fans can cheer on the Padres as they play against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.

Saturday, April 12

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic

All weekend long at Pechanga Arena | $33+

Catch all your Disney favorite characters on ice.

Annual Spring Home/Garden Show

All weekend long at the Del Mar Fairgrounds| Free

Discover the latest trends and innovations in home improvement at the premier Home Improvement Expo.

Santee's Bunny Trail

10 a.m. at the Santee Trolley Square| Free

Enjoy photos with the Bunny, games, crafts, face painting, giveaways, and carnival rides.

San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current

7:00 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | $27+

San Diego Wave FC is back home, facing the Kansas City Current at Snapdragon Stadium.

Race For Autism

6:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at 6th Avenue & Laurel St. | $25-45

The family-friendly event attracts thousands of Superheroes from all across San Diego County to promote awareness and raise funds for local programs to benefit people with autism.

South Bay Earth Day 2025

12 p.m. at Bayfront Park| Free

There will be a variety of sustainable vendors, food trucks, fun games for the kids, a fix-it clinic, and live entertainment by One Drop Redemption.

Sunday, April 13

Belmont in Bloom

All of April at Belmont Park

Head to Belmont Park for their annual springtime festival, which includes food, Instagrammable moments, live music, entertainment, and more.

Butterfly Jungle

Until April 20 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park| $18

During this immersive 20-minute experience, guests can offer nectar to butterflies, capture stunning photos, and discover the essential role butterflies play in nature.

Port of San Diego's Day at the Docks

9 a.m. at the Sportsfishing Landings in Point Loma| Free

A San Diego sport fishing tradition, The Port Of San Diego’s Day At The Docks is the West Coast’s largest public celebration of sport fishing.

Easter Eggspress 2025

9 a.m. at the San Diego Model Railroad Museum| $20

This event will immerse children with an egg quest around the museum, special trains running in our Toy Train Gallery, arts & crafts, and storytime.

Regency Girls

7 p.m. at the Old Globe Theatre| $45+

Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate.

San Diegans can enjoy the show through May 4th, before it goes to Broadway. NBC 7's Audra Stafford got a sneak peek behind the scenes at one of the rehearsals.