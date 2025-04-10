School district investigating hazing reports involving Fallbrook High baseball team

The Fallbrook Union High School District is investigating hazing reports involving the boy's varsity baseball team at Fallbrook High School. Parents say the reports came to light about a week ago.

Aide Villa, a senior at Fallbrook High School, says she's been classmates with the baseball player who reported being hazed.

“He's a really outgoing person,” she said. “At first, he's a little shy, but once he gets to know you, he's funny. I'll tell you that.”

Parents said a group of varsity baseball players cornered another player from the team in the locker room and sexually hazed him while recording it. They said the head baseball coach is also the athletic director, so students didn’t feel safe going to anyone about what happened, but the district is investigating.

“I can't just wrap my head around what's going on and what could go through the child's head while it happened,” parent Nayeli Gonzalez said.

In a statement, Fallbrook Union High School District Superintendent IIsa Garza-Gonzalez wrote:

The District was recently made aware of allegations of potential misconduct on the baseball team. The District immediately began investigating the matter. The investigation is ongoing. The District will take appropriate action upon the conclusion of the investigation. Student safety and well-being are the District’s top priorities. The District cannot discuss the specific allegations or the conclusions of the investigation due to student and staff privacy rights. The District does not comment on personnel or student matters.

“I think it's really unfair,” Villa said. “He hasn't come to school ever since he had talked about it and came out about it.”

Villa wants the district to hold any hazers accountable. Parents want the same but said the end to hazing culture starts at home.

“More communication and, as parents, I think we should be more involved,” Gonzalez said.

In a statement, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said it’s aware of the situation and is waiting for the results from the district’s Title IX investigation.