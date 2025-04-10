San Diego Unified unveils new innovative STEAM lab for students

The San Diego Unified School District Wednesday opened a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math lab in Scripps Ranch.

To celebrate the opening, students from Dingeman Elementary and Millennial Tech Middle School used the lab to demonstrate indoor drones, 3D printing and gardening in front of SDUSD Interim Superintendent Fabi Bagula, Board of Education Trustee Sabrina Bazzo and other district leaders.

"This STEAM lab is another example of our commitment to delivering new and innovative ways to educate our students," Bagula said. "Robotics and STEAM classes provide real-world applications that prepare students for careers in quickly growing industries. This lab will allow students in Scripps Ranch and throughout the district to learn invaluable skills that will benefit our community."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Scripps Mesa STEAM lab and garden serves TK through 12th-grade students in the Scripps Ranch cluster schools. It is located within the district-supported LIVIA Scripps Ranch apartment complex at the corner of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road, which provides affordable housing to district educators.

According to the district, the goal of the lab is to support science education. It has three educational lab spaces: a large central area that can be divided into two separate learning rooms with glass panels; a second, smaller enclosed classroom area; and a flex area that will house STEAM lab equipment such as laser cutters and 3D printers.

"This project is a win-win for the Scripps Ranch community and our students interested in diving into STEAM learning," Bazzo said. "Our communities thrive when we invest in spaces that bring us together, encourage collaboration and learning, and promote healthy, sustainable living."

The lab offers programs including week-long project experiences that can be integrated into the district's science curriculum and single-day coding and robotics experiences. Aerial drones will allow students to compete in national and international competitions where students show off their coding skills.

"As a former science teacher from Marshall Middle School, I am excited to bring new technology such as student-coded indoor aerial drones to the Scripps Ranch Cluster," said Sam Doerner, resource teacher for Scripps Mesa STEAM Lab. "As an educator, it is inspiring to see students collaborate to teach each other new skills, as we see today with our MTM students working with fifth graders from Dingeman.

"I look forward to helping students develop new science, technology, engineering, art, and math skills that will help them in their future endeavors," Doerner added.

The lab will also host a garden science program focused on botany and food science, as well as a second garden for community use, operated by the Scripps Ranch Civic Association's Sustainable Scripps Ranch Committee.