The 50th anniversary of San Diego Comic-Con is almost here, and the pop culture giant has begun slowly revealing what stars, panels, and experiences will take the stage.

While the golden anniversary marks a historic feat for the local event -- seeing the return of Marvel after “Avengers: Endgame” -- it also marks the first convention without comic legend Stan Lee, who died in November.

SDCC runs from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21, with a preview night on Wednesday, July 17.

Here are the top hits coming to the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday, July 18.

Terminator: Dark Fate

11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Hall H

Paramount Pictures brings a Terminator: Dark Fate panel discussion and footage presentation with talent and filmmakers.

Batman Beyond 20th Anniversary

12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m., Hall H

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Batman Beyond won two Emmy Awards and three Annie Awards as it captured the imaginations of a new generation of Batman fans, setting new standards for superhero storytelling with innovative designs, outstanding voice acting, and an intriguing approach to DC's iconic characters and stories. The series also spawned an acclaimed animated film, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. Come celebrate the series' 20th anniversary with many members of the creative team behind the breakthrough production, including producers Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series) and Glen Murakami (Teen Titans), eight-time Emmy Award–winning casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano (Justice League), director James Tucker (Batman: Hush), writers Bob Goodman (Elementary, Warehouse 13) and Stan Berkowitz (Justice League: The New Frontier), and the acting stars of the series: Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series) and Will Friedle (Boy Meets World, Kim Possible), the voices of Batman and Terry McGinnis, respectively. Stay to the end for some exclusive prizes and cool announcements.

Netflix's New Hit YA Fantasy Series, The Order

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Meet the cast of Netflix's The Order at their first ever Comic-Con appearance. Featuring Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, Thomas Elms, Katharine Isabelle, Louriza Tronco, creator/showrunner Dennis Heaton, writer/EP Shelley Eriksen, and executive producers Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev. They'll premiere a sizzle reel with never-before-seen footage.

SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout

1:45pm - 2:45pm, Room 6A

Drop on the deck and flop like a fish because it's a celebration for 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants! Dive deep down into the making of SpongeBob's brand-new special “SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout!” with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. Voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) will discuss what it was like to portray their characters in front of the camera for the first time in this live action-animation hybrid episode. Plus, they're covering 20 years of nautical nonsense, so be sure to bring it around town!

Nancy Drew Exclusive Screening and Panel

2 p.m. - 3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Nancy Drew is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self has come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine—until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime solving, but when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation. A supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy's investigation, and she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the unsolved murder of a local girl. Whether the ghost is here to help or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: Nancy's going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes. Join series stars Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, and Tunji Kasim, along with executive producers Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu-Taylor, and Stephanie Savage for an exclusive sneak peek of the first episode followed by a panel discussion. Moderated by Damian Holbrook of TV Guide Magazine. Nancy Drew will air Wednesdays this fall on The CW.

35th Anniversary of Ghostbusters

3 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Theater, Comic-Con Museum

Over three decades ago, four men, the iconic Ecto-1, and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man entered our lives. Since then, the proton pack is a constant cosplay want, and fans can't help singing along to the classic theme song. The franchise spawned countless comics and animated series. With the future Ghostbuster film to look forward to, Jessica Tseang (founder, Positive Pop Culture/Persisted Media Group) discusses with panelists from the original trilogy, artists, and animators about the longevity of this franchise.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hall H

The cast and producers of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. take over Hall H for the first time ever! Be the first to hear the scoop about the show-stopping conclusion for season 6 and what awaits in season 7 of Marvel's flagship television show. With your favorite stars in attendance, including Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward, along with executive producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Jeff Bell, and Jeph Loeb, this is a must-see panel to celebrate seven seasons with the world's greatest fans! This action-packed series from Marvel Television and ABC Studios airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.

Remembering Stan Lee

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Room 6BCF

Fans remember the life and legacy of the legendary Stan Lee. Starting with Fantastic Four for Marvel Comics in 1961, Stan (together with fellow co-creator artists Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko) brought to life the Hulk, Doctor Strange, Daredevil, and our favorite neighborhood Spider-Man! This panel will celebrate with a collection of fan art and the best of Stan's cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus stories from those who knew Stan and his genuine appreciation for his fans. Moderated by Christine Quimbo and Anastasia Hunter.

Superstore

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Attention, Cloud 9 shoppers! Universal Television brings NBC's hit workplace comedy Superstore to Comic-Con 2019. From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires, together the employees tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters and riot-causing sales, as well as the varied complex issues facing the American working class today. Join your fellow Cloud 9 employees for a Q&A session with the cast and producers: America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Ben Feldman (Mad Men), Mark McKinney (Saturday Night Live), Lauren Ash (Super Fun Night), Colton Dunn (Parks and Recreation), Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians), Nichole Bloom (Shameless), Kaliko Kauahi (Raven's Home), and executive producers Justin Spitzer (The Office), Gabe Miller (The Office, The Mindy Project), and Jonathan Green (The Office, The Mindy Project).

SHAZAM! Documentary World Premiere

6 p.m. - 7 p.m., Horton Grand Theatre

Discover the unbelievable history behind the iconic, magical, and influential superhero who is really just a kid at heart: Shazam! Introduced in person by one of the film’s stars—Asher Angel—this DC spotlight (streaming later this summer on DC Universe) features interviews with the people who helped The World's Mightiest Mortal evolve from comic book hero to pop culture icon. You'll witness the enlightening perspectives of legendary DC writers and artists, including Geoff Johns, Jerry Ordway, Tom Mandrake, Jeff Smith, Gerry Conway, Jim Lee, and Dan DiDio; filmmaker/comic expert Kevin Smith; and the stars and makers of 2019's hit film Shazam!: Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Cooper Andrews, director David F. Sandberg, and producer Peter Safran.

To see the full schedule, visit SDCC’s website. To plan your own schedule, check out the convention’s MySCHED program.