The second day of Comic-Con will see the biggest movie and the biggest TV show of 2019 go head to head, as Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones bookend the day’s events.

Comic-Con 2019 is celebrating its golden anniversary with 50 years of pop culture, fandom, and costumes. And as much of the experiences remain top secret, the convention has released the full schedule for its second day.

SDCC runs from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21, with a preview night on Wednesday, July 17.

Here are the top hits coming to the San Diego Convention Center on Friday, July 19.

DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, a Netflix Original Series

10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., Room 6BCF

Join the Rebellion! Executive producer Noelle Stevenson, Aimee Carrero (Adora/She-Ra), Karen Fukuhara (Glimmer), Marcus Scribner (Bow), and Lauren Ash (Scorpia) offer a peek inside the highly anticipated third season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power in a conversation moderated by Entertainment Weekly senior editor Patrick Gomez.

A Conversation with the Russo Brothers

11 a.m. - 11:50 a.m., Hall H

For the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of an unprecedented four-film, seven-year journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has included some of the most iconic experiences in modern cinema. Come hear directors Joe and Anthony Russo reflect on Endgame and their epic road to it as they segue into life beyond Marvel with their new company, AGBO, which happens to include an exciting array of new and old creative friends. With AGBO, the Russo Brothers aim to nurture talent and create best-in-class content while keeping creative control fully in the hands of the artists. Moderated by Collider's editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub.

World Premiere: Hulu's Veronica Mars Revival

11:30am - 12:45pm, Ballroom 20

Come watch the world premiere screening of the new season of Veronica Mars, followed by a conversation with Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Francis Capra, Percy Daggs III, executive producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright and creator/executive producer Rob Thomas. The cult favorite returns after 10 years to Hulu with Veronica Mars (Bell) drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery as a series of bombs terrorize spring-breakers in Neptune.

DuckTales

11:45 a.m. - 12:45 a.m., Room 6A

It's time for even more racecars, lasers, and aeroplanes with the cast and crew of Disney Channel's hit series DuckTales! Executive producer Matt Youngberg, co-executive producer Francisco Angones, and series stars Ben Schwartz (Parks and Rec, House of Lies), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, Star Wars Resistance, We Bare Bears), Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates, Don't Think Twice), and Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, Harvey Birdman) discuss more epic adventures for season 3 and show footage from never-before-seen episodes. It's a duck blur of fun, action, and secrets revealed, moderated by Variety's senior editor Michael Schneider.

[adult swim] Rick and Morty

1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Wubba lubba dub dub! The Emmy Award–winning series Rick and Morty is back for a highly anticipated fourth season, premiering November on Adult Swim. Executive producers and co-creators Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Adventure Time), and voice talent Spencer Grammer (Greek), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs). and Chris Parnell (Archer) invite fans to take a look at what they have cooking for the new season. Moderated by Rob Schrab (Creepshow, Community).

Excelsior! Remembering Stan Lee

12 p.m. - 1 p.m.; Room 28DE

Colleagues and friends of Lee, the legendary Marvel Universe co-creator who passed away in November, celebrate his life and legacy. Panelists include Paul Levitz (former president and publisher of DC Comics), Marv Wolfman (former Marvel editor-in-chief), Michael Uslan (Batman movies executive producer), Denis Kitchen (Lee's collaborator on Marvel's experimental underground venture, Comix Book), Maggie Thompson (former editor of The Comics Buyer's Guide), and Danny Fingeroth (author of the upcoming St. Martin's Press/Macmillan biography A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee).

The Walking Dead

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.; Hall H

Cast members and producers discuss filming the series' milestone 10th season and share a first-look trailer ahead of the show's October return. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, panelists include chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, executive producers Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, and Greg Nicotero, along with cast members Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Cooper Andrews, Ryan Hurst, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, and Cailey Fleming.

Bob’s Burgers

4 p.m. - 4:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Always one of the most entertaining panels at Comic-Con, the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series Bob's Burgers returns to San Diego with a few surprises in store! Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard and executive producer Nora Smith will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy, and Megan Mullaly will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage followed by a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

3:30pm - 5:15pm, Hall H

Netflix offers an exclusive sneak peek at the highly anticipated fantasy series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, based on Jim Henson's groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal. In this stunning new prequel, three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. Realized using classic puppetry with cutting-edge visual effects, the cast and creators discuss all your burning questions about bringing Thra to life.

Game of Thrones Panel and Q&A Session

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hall H

Based on the bestselling fantasy book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, HBO's Emmy- and Golden Globe Award–winning series Game of Thrones concluded its eight-season run on May 19, with the finale setting records for HBO for both a single telecast and premiere night viewing. The drama series was executive produced and written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Cast panelists include (in alphabetical order) Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm, John Bradley as Samwell Tarly, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei of Naath, Iain Glen as Ser Jorah Mormont, Conleth Hill as Varys, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark. Miguel Sapochnik, who won an Emmy for directing “Battle of the Bastards” in season 6 and who also directed several other landmark episodes of the series, also joins.

To see the full schedule, visit SDCC’s website. To plan your own schedule, check out the convention’s MySCHED program.