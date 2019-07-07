The schedule for the third day of Comic-Con 2019 was released, and it’s no surprise that Marvel is making a big splash at the convention after “Avengers: Endgame” became the second-highest grossing film of all time this year.

With an hour-and-a-half panel called “Marvel Studios,” many are wondering what surprises are in store – especially because there’s already a dedicated “Endgame” panel the day before.

SDCC runs from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21, with a preview night on Wednesday, July 17.

Here are the top hits coming to the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday, July 20.

Batwoman Pilot Screening and Q&A

10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Ballroom 20

Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope. Join cast and producers for a screening of the pilot, followed by a Q&A. From executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Caroline Dries ("The Vampire Diaries," "Smallville"), Geoff Johns ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Titans"), and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"). The cast includes Ruby Rose ("Orange Is the New Black," "The Meg," "XXX: Return of Xander Cage"), Rachel Skarsten ("Reign," "Fifty Shades of Grey," "Lost Girl"), Meagan Tandy ("Survivor's Remorse," "UnREAL," "Teen Wolf"), Nicole Kang ("You"), Camrus Johnson ("Luke Cage," "The Sun Is Also a Star"), Elizabeth Anweis ("Twin Peaks"), and Dougray Scott ("Taken 3," "Hitman," "Mission: Impossible 2"). Marcos Siega ("You," "God Friended Me," "Blindspot") directed the pilot, for which he also served as executive producer alongside David Nutter ("Game of Thrones," "Arrow," "The Flash"). "Batwoman"premieres this fall, airing Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, is based on characters from DC and is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Enter the Star Trek Universe Panel

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hall H

Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon for the ages. "Star Trek" broke barriers then and continues to do so now, inspiring people of all generations and walks of life with its celebration of cultural diversity, scientific exploration, and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the Star Trek universe continues to thrive, exploring all new missions for Starfleet. CBS All Access invites you to join the cast and producers of its hit series "Star Trek: Discovery" and be the first to hear about two new upcoming additions to the Star Trek universe: the highly anticipated new series "Star Trek: Picard"starring Sir Patrick Stewart, and the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks." "Star Trek: Discovery" cast scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, and Heather Kadin, with series guest star Tig Notaro, who plays Chief Engineer Reno, moderating the conversation. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" will feature co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and surprise guests sharing an exclusive first look at the upcoming animated series. "Star Trek: Picard" cast members will come together for the series’ first Comic-Con. The panel will feature Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin.

The Simpsons

12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

"The Simpsons" is now 30 years old and part of the mighty Disney empire. Get insights and secret tips on the upcoming season from Matt Groening, Al Jean, Mike B. Anderson, Stephanie Gillis and Yeardley Smith. There will be freebies!

NBC's The Good Place

12 p.m. - 12:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

From creator Michael Schur comes the critically acclaimed and unique comedy series about what makes a good person. Hear from the stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, D'Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto and executive producers Michael Schur and Drew Goddard for a forking great conversation.

Westworld III

1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m., Hall H

HBO's Emmy-winning series "Westworld"returns for its third season in 2020. Creators, executive producers and directors Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and cast members Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright will answer questions and present an early look at the forthcoming third season of the drama series, a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.

A Look Back: Comic-Con Costumes Over the Past Decade

Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Panel

2:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., Room 6BCF

It all started in 1969 with a simple idea: Can television be used to get kids ready for school? 50 years later, Sesame Street is an educational force for change that's seen in over 150 countries around the world. Sonia Manzano (“Maria” from "Sesame Street"), Matt Vogel (Big Bird and the Count, "Sesame Street" puppet captain and director), Eric Jacobson (Grover, Bert and Oscar), Ryan Dillon (Elmo) and Dr. Rosemarie Truglio (SVP, Sesame Workshop Content and Curriculum) — with special appearances by some fuzzy and feathered friends — will talk about "Sesame Street"'s legacy and future.

Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A

4:15 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ballroom 20

Season 4 showed that truth, justice and the American way are stronger than fear and hate, as Supergirl stopped Lex Luthor's anti-alien campaign with the power of the press, no cape required. As the world returns to normal, some things will never be the same now that Lena knows Kara's secret and the Monitor has arrived on Earth 38. Watch, like Leviathan, as new dynamics and relationships unfold for Supergirl and her friends and colleagues as their adventures continue in season 5. Hear from the members of the cast and creative team for a special video presentation, followed by a Q&A where they'll discuss what's to come. From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, "Supergirl"'s fifth season will premiere this fall on Sundays in its new 9/8c time slot on The CW."Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season" is available now on Digital, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 17.

Marvel Studios

5:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Hall H

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and surprise panelists provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Screening and Q&A

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Room 6BCF

Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, "What We Do in the Shadows" is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years. Come for a special screening followed by a spirited discussion with series stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and the creative team behind TV's #1 vampire comedy! BAT!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m., Room 6BCF

Come Join the Night Shift with the Nine-Nine! Universal Television brings NBC's hit comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to Comic-Con. The hilarious heroes of New York's funniest police precinct solve crimes like only they can — with tons of humor and the heart to match. Featuring Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller and executive producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

To see the full schedule, visit SDCC’s website. To plan your own schedule, check out the convention’s MySCHED program.