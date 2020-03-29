San Diegans Hope for Relief as City Places Temporary Ban on Evictions

It is almost the first of the month and Susana Valdez already knows she won't be able to pay her rent this month.

Valdez and her husband are full-time rideshare drivers. They said they went from making a couple of hundred dollars a day to just $30 to $50 a day.

We are stuggling because there is no work out there for us. Everyday is another day we are worried about how are we going to make ends meet. Susana Valdez

Now there is help for people like Valdez.

San Diego City Council unanimously voted March 25 on an ordinance that places a moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants facing financial hardships.

People going through financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic need to let their landlords know in writing they will not be able to pay their rent.

According to the San Diego Housing Commission's website, the notice needs to be given to the landlord by the day the rent is due.

A week after the written notification is given, paperwork showing proof of the hardship needs to be submitted as well. Renters will have six months from March 26, 2020, to pay off their balance.

For Valdez and her family, it does provide some immediate relief, but also some stress over if she will be able to pay back everything she will owe.

By the time we all start working again and making a living as I was before, then I am still going to be backed up. Susana Valdez

The moratorium will last until May 31, unless extended by the city.

