San Diego School Districts Offering Free Meals for Children During Closures

All school districts in San Diego County have announced closures in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, following guidance by local health officials. Many also announced that students can begin picking up free meals on Monday.

San Diego Unified School District, the second-largest school district in California, announced that eight locations would provide free meals to students.

Daily prepared meals will be provided free of charge, distributed via drive-thru or walk-up by the district's Food and Nutrition Services department, the district said.

Each child 18 years or younger may take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day, according to the announcement. For every listed district, children must be present to receive meals and all food must be consumed offsite.

The following San Diego Unified School District locations will start serving weekday meals on March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clark Middle School - 4388 Thorn St., San Diego, CA 92105

Cherokee Point Elementary - 3735 38th St., San Diego, CA 92105

Sherman Elementary School - 301 22nd St., San Diego, CA 92102

Zamorano Fine Arts Academy - 2655 Casey St., San Diego, CA 92139

Kearny High School - 1954 Komet Way., San Diego, CA 92111

Walker Elementary School - 9245 Hillery Dr., San Diego, CA 92126

Farb Middle School - 4880 La Cuenta Dr., San Diego, CA 92124

O' Farrell Charter School - 6130 Skyline Dr., San Diego, CA 92114

Also beginning March 16, Carlsbad Unified School District will offer food service from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, Monday through Friday, at Jefferson Elementary School located at 3743 Jefferson St.

Escondido Union Elementary and Escondido Union High school districts will open eight locations to cover breakfast and lunch on weekdays.

Escondido, Orange Glen, and San Pasqual high schools will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Central, Juniper, and Rock Springs elementary schools, Del Dios Academy, and Mission Middle School will be open from 6 to 8 a.m. for breakfast.

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District will offer food service for children ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at the following locations:

Maie Ellis Elementary School - 400 W. Elder St., Fallbrook, CA 92028

William H. Frazier Elementary School - 1835 Gum Tree Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028

La Paloma Elementary School - 300 Heald Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Deluz School House - 40153 De Luz Murrieta Rd., CA 92028

San Onofre School - 200 Pate Rd., San Clemente, CA 92672

Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School - 110 Marine Dr., Oceanside, CA 92058

NBC 7 could not clarify Grossmont Union High School District's meal service plan, but the San Diego County website says, "All high schools will have food services until further notice."

La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools will offer meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until March 27 at the following locations. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on March 16 only and then will be distributed during lunch for the following days.

La Mesa Arts Academy, 4200 Parks Ave., La Mesa, CA 91941

Parkway Middle School, 9009 Park Plaza Dr., La Mesa, CA 91942

Spring Valley Academy, 3900 Conrad Dr., Spring Valley, CA 91977

STEAM Academy, 1001 Leland St., Spring Valley, CA 91978

Oceanside Unified School District will begin offering free to-go meals for students Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations.

Oceanside High School - 1 Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside CA 92054

El Camino High School - 400 Rancho Del Oro Dr., Oceanside, CA 92057

Mission Elementary - 2100 Mission Ave. Oceanside, CA 92058

Libby Elementary - 423 W. Redondo Dr., Oceanside, CA 92057

Poway Unified School District will offer to-go lunches at all school sites from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free to-go breakfasts will also be offered at the following sites that normally serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., according to the district.

Los Penasquitos Elementary School - 14125 Cuca St., San Diego, CA 92129

Midland Elementary School - 13910 Midland Rd., Poway, CA 92064

Pomerado Elementary School - 12321 9th St., Poway, CA 92064

Valley Elementary School - 13000 Bowron Rd. #5799, Poway, CA 92064

Meadowbrook Middle School - 12320 Meadowbrook Ln., Poway, CA 92064

Mt. Carmel High School - 9550 Carmel Mountain Rd., San Diego, CA 92129

Poway High School - 15500 Espola Rd., Poway, CA 92064

Westview High School - 13500 Camino Del Sur, San Diego, CA 92129

San Marcos Unified School District will provide to-go meals at all schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.

San Ysidro School District will offer to-go breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations from March 16 to 20, according to their press release. The meals are available to any child in the community regardless of their enrollment, the district said.

La Mirada Elementary School - 222 Avenida De La Madrid, San Ysidro, CA 92173

San Ysidro Middle School - 4345 Otay Mesa Rd., San Diego, CA 92154

Willow Elementary School - 226 Willow Rd., San Ysidro, CA 92173

Sweetwater Union High School District will provide to-go breakfast and lunch to children 18 years and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at about 16 locations including Castle Park Middle and High, Chula Vista Middle and High, Southwest Middle and High and Sweetwater High.

Vista Unified School District will serve meals during the weeks of March 16 and March 23, but will not serve meals during spring break beginning March 30. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations.

Roosevelt Middle School - 850 Sagewood Dr., Oceanside, CA 92057

Vista High School - 1 Panther Way, Vista, CA 92084

Grapevine Elementary School - 630 Grapevine Rd., Vista, CA 92083

Rancho Buena Vista High School - 1601 Longhorn Dr., Vista, CA 92081

Foothill Oak Elementary School - 1370 Oak Dr., Vista, CA 92084

Boys and Girls Club of Vista - 410 W California Ave., Vista, CA 92083

This is not a complete list of every school district in the county. Please check with your local district for the latest.

Click here for the San Diego County Office of Education's list of meal service sites.

Read the latest coronavirus news here.