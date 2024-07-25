How to watch ‘Wheel of Fortune,' ‘Jeopardy' and NBC 7 News during the 2024 Paris Olympics

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, which run from July 26 to Aug. 11, some NBC 7 San Diego programming may air at different times.

"Wheel of Fortune," "Jeopardy" and some NBC 7 newscasts will have adjusted programming while NBC takes over our air with coverage of the Summer Games.

How to watch 'Wheel of Fortune' & 'Jeopardy'

Wheel and Jeopardy will air on COZI TV at their regularly scheduled times, 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively. Find them on these channels:

Over the air: Channel 29.2

Spectrum: Channel 1245

Cox: Channel 807

DirectTV: Channel 80

How to watch NBC 7 newscasts

NBC 7's news programming timing will also change during the Paris Olympics.

On your usual broadcast channel, NBC 7's newscasts will air at 5 and 6 a.m. and at 3, 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

On our 24/7 streaming platforms, you can catch all of those news programs as well as additional programs at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

You can watch NBC San Diego News anytime online and on Roku, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire and more streaming platforms.

Click here to find out how to watch on every platform.

How to watch the Paris Olympics

NBC and Peacock will carry an unprecedented amount of live Olympics coverage, with NBC 7 airing at least nine hours of daytime coverage per day and Peacock streaming every event live. Many of the premiere medal events will air live in the United States during the afternoon, with Paris being six hours ahead of the Eastern time zone.

Additional coverage will be available on Telemundo, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Golf Channel and Universo.

Find the full schedule of events and where to watch them here. Use the toggle at the top and select "TV only" to see what is airing on NBC 7.