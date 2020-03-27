Resources to Help Manage Stress, Anxiety During COVID-19 Pandemic

Many of us are feeling extra stress and anxiety right now, but it's important to remember that we're all in this together and there are resources available that can be accessed from home to make sure you're staying healthy in your mind, body and soul.

Health professionals are still trying to help as many patients as possible amid the novel coronavirus. UC San Diego Health told NBC 7 they've made a huge move to video visits.

Similarily, Scripps Health may also transition to video sessions in the future and knows the importance of staying connected during this challenging time, especially with the more vulnerable.

NBC 7's Catherine Garcia shares how to maintain good mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

Health professionals say face-to-face contact helps us regulate our emotions and feel empathy for others, so video calls are the best.

Also, really pay attention to your sleep schedule. Getting a good night's sleep is more important than ever right now, health professionals say.

It's also important to remember that you're not alone, even if you feel a bit isolated inside your home.

“There are resources like 211 where we can identify community resources. We should be reaching out to our employers or the caregiver we already have in place. This is the time to reach outside of ourselves, to not isolate and to access the care that's available in the community," explained Dr. Paul Randolph, Psy.D. with Scripps Healthcare in San Diego.

Local health professionals are also offering a lot of advice online through different articles and resources.

UC San Diego Health:

5 Tips to Protect Your Mental Health During Coronavirus Outbreak

Managing Anxiety: Breathing Exercises

What You Should Know About Novel Coronavirus

Are My Symptoms Related to COVID-19?

How Long Will This Coronavirus Pandemic Last?

San Diego County Resources: https://211sandiego.org/

Here are tips from the CDC for managing stress and anxiety: https://bit.ly/39gHZFc