Four people were stabbed as they fought back against two men who assaulted them during potential robberies in the Rolando area over the weekend, according to new information provided Tuesday by San Diego police.

The new details clarify how a large fight, which sent five people to the hospital, came to be in an alley near the intersection of 67th Street and El Cajon Boulevard Sunday night.

Mid-City detectives said they first received a 911 call around 10 p.m. from a man who said he was assaulted by two people in a white minivan. When the suspects took off, the victim followed them while remaining on the phone with police dispatch.

The man witnessed the two individuals approach others, in one instance stealing a backpack and in another beaching a driver in his car.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"During one of the beatings, four victims fought back and injured one of the suspects," San Diego police said.

On top of the assault on the original 911 caller, four people were stabbed and another was hit in the head with a wrench, SDPD said. The stabbing victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were released. The person hit in the head with a wrench remained hospitalized until Tuesday morning and was released.

Police said they found a knife and a ratchet at the scene, which they believe were used as weapons in the incident.

One suspect was also hospitalized. The other was taken into custody, police said. Their identities were not disclosed and it was not immediately clear what charges they face. SDPD said the case remains under investigation by Mid-City detectives.