Man shot in head on I-805 off-ramp in City Heights has died: CHP

A man shot in the head last week near a freeway off-ramp in San Diego has died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 30-year-old died the same day he was shot near Interstate 805, the CHP said.

CHP units responded to reports of a pedestrian down on the University Avenue off-ramp of I-805 northbound on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m., the CHP said in a statement.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Update: NB I-805 at University Ave, the on- and off-ramps remain closed for an accident investigation. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 9, 2024

Officers located the San Diego man, who sustained a major head injury, later determined to be a gunshot wound, the statement said. The CHP said Tuesday the victim was found near a homeless encampment.

The man was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where he died of his injuries. No suspect information was available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the case is being urged to call the CHP Border Division Investigative Service Unit at 858-944-6300.