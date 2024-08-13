Crime and Courts

Man shot in head on I-805 off-ramp in City Heights has died: CHP

The victim, a 30-year-old San Diegan, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury

By Eric S. Page

A closed off-ramp from I-805 to University Heights after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Aug. 8, 2024.
A man shot in the head last week near a freeway off-ramp in San Diego has died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 30-year-old died the same day he was shot near Interstate 805, the CHP said.

CHP units responded to reports of a pedestrian down on the University Avenue off-ramp of I-805 northbound on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m., the CHP said in a statement.

Officers located the San Diego man, who sustained a major head injury, later determined to be a gunshot wound, the statement said. The CHP said Tuesday the victim was found near a homeless encampment.

The man was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where he died of his injuries. No suspect information was available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the case is being urged to call the CHP Border Division Investigative Service Unit at 858-944-6300.

