San Diego celebrates Arts, Culture & Creativity Month in San Ysidro

San Diego city government officials Friday celebrated the launch of Arts, Culture & Creativity Month along with working artists and state and local leaders at a nonprofit in San Ysidro.

Held at the El Salon Theater at Casa Familiar, the Friday event "aims to raise awareness of the impact of arts, culture and creative industries in communities across California," according to a city news release.

Public officials and artists on Friday announced legislative priorities that support arts and culture, "while advancing the economic benefits of an inclusive creative economy in San Diego and across the state," city officials said.

State Assemblymember Chris Ward said the arts "are a vital part of California's identity, strengthening our communities, driving economic growth and preserving our diverse cultures."

"Arts, Culture & Creativity Month is an opportunity to recognize the incredible contributions of artists and creative leaders across the state," Ward said. "Here in San Ysidro, the arts tell the stories of our past and inspire our future, and I look forward to uplifting this important work."

This year marks the second time since 2019 that San Diego's city government has commemorated Arts, Culture & Creativity Month, which is also a program of California for the Arts.

Raul Campillo, a San Diego City Council member, said arts and culture are not just expressions of creativity, but also "economic engines, job creators and vital components of San Diego's identity."

"We recognize the essential role that artists and cultural organizations play in driving economic growth, strengthening our communities, and addressing the challenges we face as a city," Campillo added.

With a theme of "Health, Healing, Hope," the arts month programming explores "the vital intersection of arts with community wellness and recovery, building on advocacy for artists as essential workers in California's communities," according to the city.

The theme aligns with the city's efforts to be noted as a cultural center through its first Creative City Cultural Plan.

"Because of its designation as World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024, San Diego is in a unique position to be the first city in California to join the global ranks of cities and countries that participate in World Creativity Day," said Jonathon Glus, executive director of the Cultural Affairs Department.

"This bolsters the city's reputation for innovation and creativity and elevates the importance of creative economy and vitality of our trans- border region," Glus added.

Event guests on Friday also viewed "Visions of Future," the 18th annual Día de la Mujer exhibition at The Front Gallery, located at Casa Familiar.

The exhibit focuses on "the future of bi-national women and non-binary people through powerful artistic expression within real or imaginary realities," according to the city.

"We call artists `second responders' because after a first responder comes in and saves a life, artists and creative workers step in to help people heal and rebuild," said Julie Baker, CEO of California for the Arts.

"Research shows that not only do the arts help people cope, find their voice and agency, and build compassion and empathy, they are also essential drivers for community health and economic wellbeing," Baker added.

Johnny Bear Contreras, sculptor and Kumeyaay Nation representative, said Arts, Culture & Creativity Month is a reminder "of the beauty of the city and its people through the work we do collectively for the land on which we stand."

"The decisions we make today as we put in the work for the next generation are an essential component of community curating," Contreras said.

More information on the city's Department of Cultural Affairs is available here.