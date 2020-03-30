good Samaritan

Local Dental Lab Worker to Donate 3D-Printed Medical Gear

Sonnie Bocala is 3D printing medical gear with FDA-approved materials so he can donate the equipment to local medical workers

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

With a shortage of personal protective equipment for medical workers in the front line of the battle against the novel coronavirus, one good Samaritan is stepping up and using a 3D printer to make medical gear to donate.

Sonnie Bocala is the president of La Mesa-based Apex Dental Sleep Lab and although his business has been put on hold because of the pandemic, he’s been keeping busy with his philanthropic effort.

Bocala has been using a 3D printer to make specialized medical equipment like the N95 mask so he can donate to health care workers. Using FDA-approved materials to make the items, the good Samaritan is also making a universal mask that may have a longer shelf life than its average counterparts.

“Reuse that and sterilize the outside that touches your face,” Bocala demonstrated for NBC 7 via video call. “It makes that last longer.”

Right now, Bocala’s finished products are being tested for comfort at a local urgent care. Once everything is situated, he will make more protective gear to donate to local medical workers.

This article tagged under:

good SamaritanLa MesaPPE3d printersonnie bocala
