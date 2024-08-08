How sweep it is! Padres come from behind to beat Pirates in Pittsburgh

The Padres have won six straight series since the All-Star Break, a sign of them getting hot at the right time of year. The fact they completed a sweep in Pittsburgh should have the Friar Faithful thinking this team is a legitimate World Series contender.

San Diego scored three times in the 9th inning for a 7-6 comeback win over the Pirates, sweeping a 3-game set from one of the teams chasing them in the National League Wild Card hunt. The win puts them temporarily half a game up on the Diamondbacks for the 4th playoff seed (Arizona hosts the Phillies on Thursday night).

Manny Machado got the scoring started with a 2-run home run in the 1st inning off Pittsburgh starter Luis L. Ortiz. In the 2nd inning David Peralta followed with a 2-run shot of his own that nearly flew unimpeded into the river behind the right field bleachers and gave the Friars a 4-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Randy Vasquez took it from there, keeping Pittsburgh off the board for the first 5.0 innings. He ran into a bit of trouble in the 6th, allowing four singles and a wild pitch that gave the Pirates a pair of runs. He was replaced by newly added reliever Carl Edwards Jr., who faced three hitters and got none of them out.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Edwards walked a pair and gave up an RBI single to Ji Hwan Bae that cut the lead to 4-3. He was replaced by Yuki Matsui, who got Isiah Kiner-Falefa to hit a slow roller up the 3rd base line. It looked like an infield single.

Not on Machado's watch. Manny charged and made a fabulous throw to get Falefa at 1st base and end the threat. Matsui went back out for the 7th inning and had issues. Oneil Cruz singled then Matsui served up a 2-run homer to catcher Joey Bart to put the Pirates on top 5-4. It looked like the Friars would have to settle for a series win.

That is not what this team is about.

Closer David Bednar came on to try and redeem himself after Wednesday night's blown save. Xander Bogaerts greeted him with an infield single. Bednar walked Jackson Merrill, who took him deep less than 24 hours prior, on four pitches and issued another free pass to Ha-Seong Kim to load the bases with one out. Then the Bucs defense made another boo-boo.

Kyle Higashioka hit a slow roller towards 2nd base for what could have been a game-ending double play. Cruz's throw from shortstop sailed wide, allowing Bogaerts and Merrill to score and put San Diego back on top 6-5. Luis Arraez followed with an RBI double to make it 7-5, an important insurance run because the bottom of the 9th was not a cakewalk.

Closer Robert Suarez allowed a run on a Bart double and a Rowdy Tellez single, bringing the tying run to the plate in the form of Bryan De La Cruz. He had no chance. Suarez pumped three fastballs, all 99 MPH or better, right by him to lock up his 25th save of the year.

San Diego starts a 3-game series in Miami against the Marlins on Friday evening with Martin Perez on the mound against Edward Cabrera.