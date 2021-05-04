Sherman Heights

Hit-and-Run Driver – Who Stopped at Taco Shop After Killing Man – Sentenced

Christopher Nunez, 29, will spend four years in state prison for the hit-and-run death of Jason Gordon, 41 -- a father of two killed in Sherman Heights on Jan. 19, 2020

By Monica Garske, NBC 7 Staff and City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A hit-and-run driver – who stopped to get food at a taco shop after killing a father in San Diego’s Sherman Heights community – will spend the next four years in prison, a judge ruled Monday.

Christopher Nunez, 29, pleaded guilty late last year to vehicular manslaughter for the death of Jason Gordon, 41.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Jan. 19, 2020, at around 2 a.m., Nunez hit Gordon with his SUV along the 1800 block of Market Street. Deputy District Attorney Jessica Paugh said Gordon was crossing the street when Nunez hit him, dragging him more than 100 feet down the roadway.

Jason Gordon and his daughters
Gordon Family
An undated photo of Jason Gordon, 41, with his twin daughters, MaKayla and Malea.

Nunez fled the scene, leaving Gordon – a husband and a father of toddler twin girls – to die. Nunez then stopped to buy food at Humberto’s Taco Shop less than a mile from the scene of the deadly hit-and-run. A surveillance camera captured images of him ordering a meal. While in the parking lot of the taco shop, police said Nunez also crashed into another car, but no one was hurt.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 186 Positive COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death Reported

new podcast May 3

LISTEN: Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo — Heimana Reynolds Talks Skateboarding

The images of Nunez at the taco shop were released by police to the public and, three days later, Nunez was arrested at a home in Oak Park in connection with the deadly hit-and-run. At that home, police also found the SUV involved in the crash.

The suspected driver who struck and killed a father of two in Sherman Heights is expected in court Friday. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has more.

Following the death of Gordon, NBC 7 spoke with his widow, Katie Gordon, who called her husband the “family rock.” As she grieved, she said so much of her pain came from knowing their daughters – MaKayla and Malea – wouldn’t grow up with their dad by their side.

“Jason was an amazing soul,” Katie Gordon told NBC 7 in that January 2020 interview. “He was our family rock.”

"[The driver] cheated him of watching his girls grow up, being my husband and family man," Katie Gordon added. "I just don't know who would do something like this."

Driver Stops at Taco Shop After Deadly Sherman Heights Hit-and-Run: PD

According to Paugh, Nunez initially claimed he thought he'd struck a dog, but the prosecutor questioned that claim and chided Nunez for not returning to the scene to confirm what he'd struck.

“He did not even give Mr. Gordon the courtesy one would give a dog that you hit in the street and instead, he left him to die alone while he went and got a taco,” Paugh added.

He did not even give Mr. Gordon the courtesy one would give a dog that you hit in the street and instead, he left him to die alone while he went and got a taco.

Deputy District Attorney Jessica Paugh

At his sentencing Monday, Nunez had a chance to speak to Gordon’s family. He said his “heart completely sank” when he discovered he’d killed someone. 

Wife Mourns ‘Family Rock' in Sherman Heights Hit-and-Run

“I am ashamed of my irresponsible behavior. Your family does not deserve what I did,” Nunez said in court. “I should have been driving in a careful manner and vigilant of the road ahead.”

Several of Gordon's family members urged San Diego Superior Court Judge Daniel Goldstein to impose the maximum possible sentence, which would have been six years.

‘We Didn't Deserve This': Widow of Man Killed in Sherman Heights Hit-and-Run Reacts to Suspect's Arrest

Katie Gordon also had an opportunity to address the court.

She said the pain has not and will not go away.

“Every day I wake up with a broken heart,” she said.

Every day I wake up with a broken heart.

Katie Gordon, widow of Jason Gordon

“(Nunez) did not even have the decency to stop,” the victim’s widow added. “He did not stop to see if he could save Jason's life. He did not call 911. He did not stop to take responsibility for what he's done.”

Goldstein said he did not find the upper term of six years appropriate given Nunez's lack of criminal record, though he also denied a defense request for a sentence of probation.

Though the judge said Gordon likely would not have survived even if Nunez had stopped, he said, “There's a matter of human decency that you stop and you try and help at least.”

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Sherman Heightsmarket streetchristopher nunezjason gordon
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us