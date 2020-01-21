Police Release Suspect’s Photo in Deadly Sherman Heights Hit-and-Run

A beloved father and husband was killed in a hit-and-run in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning. The driver has not yet been found, the San Diego Police Department said, but new photos have been released in search of the suspect.

A vehicle was driving eastbound around 1:50 a.m. near the 1800 block of Market Street, between East Village and Sherman Heights, when it hit a man in the street, SDPD said.

The victim was struck and dragged for about 100 feet, SDPD said. He was found lying at 19th and Market streets and pronounced dead the scene.

SDPD said Tuesday that the suspected driver fled the scene and went to Humberto's Taco Shop at the corner of Broadway and 25th Street where he ordered food, caught on surveillance camera.

As he left the taco shop, SDPD said he backed into sedan. Two women confronted the suspect before he sped off, police said. He has not yet been found as of Tuesday night.

Family members have identified the victim as Jason Gordon, 41. Gordon leaves behind twin 1-year-old daughters and wife Katie Gordon.

"Jason was an amazing soul. We met later in life and fell in love," wife Katie Gordon told NBC 7. "He was our family rock."

Jason Gordon was originally from Kansas City, Mo. and moved to San Diego about 10 years ago.

"[The driver] cheated him of watching his girls grow up, being my husband and family man," Katie Gordon said. "I just don't know who would do something like this."

Police are looking for an SUV, possibly a silver GMC Envoy with damage to the left headlight and front of the vehicle. Photos were released by police in an attempt to locate the driver.

A GoFundMe page was created to help support Gordon's family.

“That is really, really sad. Nobody wants that to happen to their loved ones,” said neighbor Adrian, who said his girlfriend could hear the aftermath of the deadly hit and run. “We don’t know who [the driver] was, I hope they catch him because it was an injustice that happened.”

A local business captured the moment the pedestrian was struck on camera. The video shows the vehicle drive away before neighbors rushed outside to help the injured man.

“We heard screams. We think it was coming from good Samaritans who stopped to help the victim,” said neighbor Lorena.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.