Victim Identified in Deadly Sherman Heights Hit-and-Run

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning and the driver has not yet been arrested, the San Diego Police Department said.

A vehicle was driving eastbound around 1:50 a.m. near the 1800 block of Market Street, between East Village and Sherman Heights, when it hit a man in the street, SDPD said.

The victim was struck and dragged for about 100 feet, SDPD said. He was found lying at 19th and Market streets and pronounced dead the scene.

Family members have identified the victim as Jason Gordon. Gordon leaves behind two young daughters and a wife, according to a GoFundMe page.

The vehicle fled the scene headed east and has not yet been found, police said Monday.

Police are looking for an SUV, possibly a silver GMC Envoy with damage to the left headlight and front of the vehicle. A photo was released by police in an attempt to locate the driver.

“That is really, really sad. Nobody wants that to happen to their loved ones,” said neighbor Adrian, who said his girlfriend could hear the aftermath of the deadly hit and run. “We don’t know who [the driver] was, I hope they catch him because it was an injustice that happened.”

A local business captured the moment the pedestrian was struck on camera. The video shows the vehicle drive away before neighbors rushed outside to help the injured man.

“We heard screams. We think it was coming from good Samaritans who stopped to help the victim,” said neighbor Lorena.

“Everyone here is distraught -- especially since we don't know who did this,” said Socorro.

The victim's identity has not yet been officially released by police.