Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter for Father's Hit-and-Run Death in Sherman Heights

A motorist who fatally struck a pedestrian in Sherman Heights and drove off without stopping pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter.

Christopher Nunez, 29, faces up to six years in state prison for the Jan. 19 hit-and-run death of 41-year-old Jason Gordon, who was struck at about 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Market Street.

NBC 7's Rory Devine spoke to the widow of the man killed in a hit-and-run.

Deputy District Attorney Jessica Paugh said Gordon was crossing the street when he was struck by an SUV and dragged more than 100 feet down the roadway. Gordon, a married father of two daughters, died at the scene.

The victim was the husband to Katie Gordon and the father of their young twin daughters, MaKayla Gordon and Malea Gordon.

"My heart aches for my girls, for their future, but I have to be strong for them," Katie Gordon told NBC 7 in January.

Gordon Family

Following the crash, Nunez stopped for food at Humberto's Taco Shop, less than a mile from the site of the traffic fatality, police said. While in the restaurant's parking lot, police said he also crashed into an occupied vehicle.

An image of Nunez was captured on surveillance footage at the eatery and circulated to the public. He was arrested three days later at an Oak Park home, where police also located the SUV involved in the fatality.

"I'm just so thankful to the community that rallied in support, across the country, to share information and to just bring justice and closure for our family," widow Katie Gordon said at the time.

Nunez remains out of custody pending his May 3 sentencing date.