Widow of Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Reacts To Suspect’s Arrest

Katie Gordon spoke about the arrest of the suspect accused of killing her husband because she wanted to thank the community, her friends and family for their support.

"I'm just so thankful to the community that rallied in support, across the country, to share information and to just bring justice and closure for our family," Katie Gordon said.

Her husband Jason Gordon, 41, was hit by a car early Sunday morning after celebrating a friend's birthday. He was hit while walking in the crosswalk at Market and 19th streets.

Police arrested Christopher Nunez, 28, Wednesday in connection with Jason Gordon's death. Investigators say Nunez fled the scene and continued to a taco shop and ordered food. Surveillance cameras pictured him in the store, and cameras outside caught the SUV allegedly involved in the crash, SDPD said.

Katie Gordon said she learned about the arrest after taking her daughters to music therapy "to create some normalcy for my girls, to continue to live for them, so I found out after, I'm just so thankful."

Katie and Jason Gordon had been married 2-and-a-half years. Katie said they met late in life and started a family. They have one year old twin girls, one of whom has special needs.

"My heart aches for my girls, for their future, but I have to be strong for them." Katie Gordon

Katie Gordon did not want to focus on the suspect, but rather on her husband whom she called the love of her life and a great father who was cheated out of the opportunity to be a dad.

"I'm hoping for closure, to move on with our lives... I don't know what it looks like or what it means at this point in time. I just know Jason was a great man who didn't deserve this, we didn't deserve this," she said.

The family is strong and they are going to live on, keeping his memory alive for his girls, Katie Gordon said.

Nunez is due to be arraigned Friday.

Kate Gordon was asked if she will attend court proceedings as the case moves through the process.

"I don't know my journey right now. I didn't choose this journey, so I can't answer your question. I will do what's best for my family," she said.