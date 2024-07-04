Helen Woodward Animal Center offering discounted adoptions to military members, veterans

Starting Thursday through Sunday, those serving in the U.S. military can adopt a furry companion at a reduced cost, courtesy of the Helen Woodward Animal Center's Paws for Patriots event.

The center is offering sponsored pet adoptions "to thank military members and their families for their service," officials said in a news release.

With help from a donation by KayBella Cares, the center will cover fees for approved adoptions, with qualifying military members paying only the $36 microchip fee to adopt one animal, according to Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The facility "recognizes the years of comfort, laughter, joy and devotion a loving pet can provide -- all crucial elements to assist military members and their families whose lives are dedicated to serving our country near and far," officials said.

The adoption event applies to active-duty members or veterans of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard, and/or immediate family members, according to Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Military members must meet adoption requirements, and bring a military, veteran or dependent identification card; a driver's license; or related military forms, such as a certificate of release.

More information is here.