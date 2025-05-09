267 animals dropped off in 24 hours at San Diego Humane Society

You think you had a day?

The San Diego Humane Society announced Thursday evening that it took in 267 animals in a single day.

Shelter officials said the nearly unprecedented total underscores the urgent need for animal services across Southern California.

In Escondido, an overwhelmed pet owner surrendered 96 guinea pigs. The rodents have been spread out throughout the SDHS campuses in order to give them the best care possible.

"Our veterinary team immediately began triaging the animals and identified several who required prompt medical attention," a society spokesperson said in a news release.

Meanwhile, the El Cajon shelter took in a box of 50 chicks from the U.S. Postal Service.

"The chicks had been ordered from Utah by someone who did not come and pick them up," according to the society spokesperson. The birds will be up for adoption in five days if they're not claimed by their owner, officials said.

And if that's not enough to do for a Thursday, the humane society team took in 44 animals from L.A. Animal Services, where shelters are critical with overcrowding.

In addition, 77 other animals were surrendered at the humane society's San Diego campuses.

Officials at the SDHS stress that if adopting isn't a commitment you can't make just yet, fostering an animal is always an option.