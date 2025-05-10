U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents had to perform a daring rescue Friday on a K-9 after he was bitten by a rattlesnake in the Otay Mountain Wilderness on Friday.

Border Patrol K-9 "Boo" was bitten while working in the wilderness area around 4 p.m., according to CBP. His handler worked with the agency's Air and Marine Operations to airlift Boo to an emergency hospital in La Mesa.

"Boo was given anti-venom and is currently under observation," CBP said in a statement.