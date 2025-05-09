A former teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City who was once recognized as one of San Diego County's top educators is slated to be sentenced to state prison Friday for sex crimes involving two minors.

Prosecutors say Jacqueline Ma, 36, groomed two boys and entered into a sexual relationship with one of the boys beginning when he was 12 years old.

Ma, who was one of San Diego County's 2022 "teachers of the year," was arrested in early 2023 and is expected to be sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison. She previously faced up to a potential 165 years-to-life prison sentence before pleading guilty earlier this year to four sex crime counts, including lewd acts on a child and possessing matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

Police were first alerted after the mother of one of the victims reported finding messages between her son and Ma.

At a preliminary hearing held in Chula Vista Superior Court, National City Police Department Detective Colleen Stanich testified that in the messages, Ma directed the boy — referred to in court as John Doe 1 — to delete some of the messages or to communicate with her in "vanish mode" so the messages would eventually disappear.

The detective said she later spoke with Ma about her connection to the boy and Ma told her, "It's complicated and I may have blurred the lines."

A subsequent search of Ma's cellphone turned up numerous text messages within a hidden application.

Many of those messages described sex acts between Ma and the boy, while others included explicit photographs of John Doe 1, Stanich testified. In other messages, Ma described being in love with John Doe 1 and being saddened that their relationship would not last and he would eventually start dating girls his own age.

Ma was initially charged solely in connection with John Doe 1, but prosecutors later added additional charges regarding a second boy, referred to as John Doe 2.

At the preliminary hearing, prosecutors alleged Ma exchanged a series of sexually charged text messages with John Doe 2 starting when he was 11.

John Doe 2 told police that he and Ma had devised a "plan" for him to meet with her in her classroom, Stanich testified. When he entered the classroom, Ma took off her shirt and "tried to get close to him," but the boy left the classroom because he was afraid, the detective said.

Stanich testified that Ma groomed both boys by buying them gifts, including clothes and gaming-related items.