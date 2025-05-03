El Cajon condos end ban on children playing in common areas

Dozens of families living in El Cajon are breathing a sigh of relief now that their children can play in certain areas of their condo complex without the fear of getting evicted. It comes after a settlement ending a ban on kids playing in common areas.

In 2023, a family filed a fair housing complaint after they were told their grandson couldn’t play in a common area. Now, under a new settlement, the owners of the complex are changing the rules and have agreed to pay the family $85,000 dollars for allegedly discriminating against families with children.

Some residents said the Artesia condo complex has been a tough place for kids to play.

“I’m just wondering why there’s not kids playing around when there’s a lot of kids around here,” resident Rosela Guico said.

“There’s been many complaints here. I, myself, have had issues with my son,” resident Alysssa Lopez said.

Two years ago, one family filed a complaint, accusing a representative of Swanson Real Estate Solutions — the property management company — of verbally berating their grandson and his siblings for playing outside and ordering them to go home.

“One of the things that the family said is that their grandchildren were afraid to go outside,” said Kevin Kish, director of the California Civil Rights Department.

The California Civil Rights Department said the homeowner’s association also had signs posted indicating no playing was allowed in common areas.

The property management company then sent the family a letter saying they were in violation of their lease agreement.

“Now, in this case, the family actually moved out,” Kish said.

After investigating the complaint, the Civil Rights Department determined the family’s rights had likely been violated and gave the parties a chance to resolve the matter through mediation.

“You can have rules that are safety rules," Kish said. "You can say there's no skateboarding in this area of the parking lot because it's too dangerous. What you can't have is a rule saying that kids can't be outside at any time."

NBC 7 reached out to the counsel representing the family, but they were not available for comment. We also reached out to the property management company but have not heard back.